Bigg Boss 17 update: Ankita Lokhande breaks down after husband Vicky Jain gets evicted; Read on

In an unforeseen turn of events, Bigg Boss 17 threw a curveball at its viewers by announcing a midweek eviction during the highly anticipated finale week, resulting in the premature exit of Vicky Jain from the show. The season has been marked by unexpected twists, heated arguments, evident biases, surprising wildcard entries, and a myriad of challenges. Despite navigating through these obstacles and capturing the audience's hearts, only six contestants—Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra—managed to secure a spot in the finale week.

The anticipation surrounding the top six finalists was abruptly interrupted when Bigg Boss summoned them to the activity area for an announcement. Showering accolades upon the contestants, Bigg Boss openly acknowledged a certain bias towards them. From acknowledging the camaraderie between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui to praising Arun Mahshettey's distinctive accent and gameplay, Bigg Boss commended each finalist. Expressing their gratitude, the contestants reciprocated the appreciation.

However, the unexpected twist was unveiled when Bigg Boss revealed that one contestant had to bid farewell to the show ahead of the grand finale, leaving only the top 5 finalists. A unique activity was organized, requiring contestants to open letters containing their fate. Abhishek Kumar was the first to revel in joy as his letter designated him as a 'finalist.' Subsequently, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui were announced as finalists, leaving Arun Mahshettey, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain in suspense.

The climactic moment arrived as Arun and Ankita secured their spots as finalists, but Vicky's letter spelled 'evicted.' Bigg Boss commended Vicky's journey, bidding him a farewell that left the housemates in a somber state. As Vicky made his exit, Ankita Lokhande broke down, unable to contain her emotions. Despite Vicky's attempts to console her, Ankita tearfully hugged him, cautioning him against solitary celebrations after leaving the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Did Mannara Chopra 'kiss' Munawar Faruqui? Here's what the latter revealed

Ankita's emotional outpour continued, and she implored Vicky to wait for her. As Bigg Boss made the final announcement, congratulating the top five finalists, Ankita struggled to cope with Vicky's departure. Her fellow contestants, including Abhishek, tried to console her, highlighting Vicky's resilience in the absence of a substantial fan following. Ankita, acknowledging Vicky's sacrifices for her, expressed regret for tarnishing his image due to her emotional turmoil.

As the housemates reflected on Vicky's journey, Ankita found solace in Mannara Chopra's comforting presence. Despite the accolades for Vicky's resilience, Ankita remained emotionally distraught, shedding tears alone and reminiscing about Vicky and her mother. Mannara Chopra continued to provide solace during these moments of vulnerability.