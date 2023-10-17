Bigg Boss 17 Update: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya's explosive clash stuns audience

Bigg Boss 17 premiered with a fiery altercation between contestants Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, witnessed by Salman Khan. A viral video from their previous show added to the drama. The season features a diverse celebrity cast and promises intense conflicts and entertainment

In the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 17, contestants Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya made a fiery entrance, engaging in a dramatic altercation on the grand stage with host Salman Khan as a witness.

Their intense clash unfolded during an argument over choosing their beds. Mannara Chopra initiated a discussion about sharing a bed with Isha Malviya, but Abhishek Kumar declined the offer. This disagreement escalated into an ugly fight, with tensions running high. During the argument, Kumar repeatedly asserted, "I am like this." However, in a surprising turn of events, the two were later seen reconciling and spending time together.

Interestingly, a video from their previous TV show 'Udaariyaan' has gone viral on social media. In 'Udaariyaan,' the characters played by Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar tied the knot. A video clip from the show showed a dramatic twist where Jasmine's character discovers that Amrik, played by Abhishek Kumar, had replaced Fateh, initially portrayed by Ankit Gupta, at the wedding mandap. This intense wedding scene gained widespread attention online, drawing parallels to the explosive conflicts that unfolded on Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 is hosted by superstar Salman Khan and premiered on Colors TV. In addition to Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, other celebrities participating in this season include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, Jigna Vora, Firoza Khan (aka Khanzaadi), Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Navid Sole, Sana Raees Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Sunny Arya.