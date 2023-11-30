Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai asked to leave the house for THIS reason, details here

Bigg Boss 17: As per the live feed, Sunny Arya, also known as Tehelka Bhai was seen getting physical with fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar and hence he might be thrown out of the house.

The turmoil within the Bigg Boss house is heating up, and it appears like Sunny Arya, alias Tehelka Bhai, may be booted from the show. Sunny got physical with Abhishek Kumar where he gripped him by the neck.

The incident

According to the live feed, Sunny lost his cool over Abhishek while there was an intense dispute erupted between Isha Malviya and Arun Mahashetty. Abhishek stepped in and supported Isha. Sunny became enraged when Abhishek began defending Isha against Arun, and he allegedly grabbed Abhishek by the neck. Sunny has a history of being violent and acting aggressively.

The conclusion

Sunny may face the consequences of his conduct, and as a result of the rule violation, he may be asked to leave the house.

Bigg Boss 17 update

The nomination process kicked off Bigg Boss 17's seventh week. Bigg Boss personally nominated Khanzaadi after she repeatedly asked the other housemates to do so. Anurag Dobhal has been nominated for the full season, thus he was asked to name another eviction winner, who will take another name, and so on until six others are nominated.

Bigg Boss then asked the Dimaag house if they wanted to save Anurag and replace his name with another housemate's name. They agreed and replaced Anurag's name with Neil Bhatt.