Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai asked to leave the house for THIS reason, details here

    Bigg Boss 17: As per the live feed, Sunny Arya, also known as Tehelka Bhai was seen getting physical with fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar and hence he might be thrown out of the house. 

    Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai asked to leave the house for THIS reason, details here RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 7:27 AM IST

    The turmoil within the Bigg Boss house is heating up, and it appears like Sunny Arya, alias Tehelka Bhai, may be booted from the show. Sunny got physical with Abhishek Kumar where he gripped him by the neck. 

    The incident

    According to the live feed, Sunny lost his cool over Abhishek while there was an intense dispute erupted between Isha Malviya and Arun Mahashetty. Abhishek stepped in and supported Isha. Sunny became enraged when Abhishek began defending Isha against Arun, and he allegedly grabbed Abhishek by the neck. Sunny has a history of being violent and acting aggressively. 

    The conclusion 

    Sunny may face the consequences of his conduct, and as a result of the rule violation, he may be asked to leave the house. 

    Bigg Boss 17 update

    The nomination process kicked off Bigg Boss 17's seventh week. Bigg Boss personally nominated Khanzaadi after she repeatedly asked the other housemates to do so. Anurag Dobhal has been nominated for the full season, thus he was asked to name another eviction winner, who will take another name, and so on until six others are nominated. 

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal's brother Atul slams show, says, 'Does not care about anyone's mental health'

    Bigg Boss then asked the Dimaag house if they wanted to save Anurag and replace his name with another housemate's name. They agreed and replaced Anurag's name with Neil Bhatt. 

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 7:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram wedding photos and videos: Couple got married in Meitei traditions SHG

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram wedding photos and videos: Couple got married in Meitei traditions

    IFFI 2023: 'Panchayat' season 2 wins the best web series OTT award among 32 entries SHG

    IFFI 2023: 'Panchayat' season 2 wins the best web series OTT award among 32 entries

    Koffee With Karan Ep 6: Karan Johar reveals he attended Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukherjee's wedding in this place ATG

    Koffee With Karan Ep 6: Karan Johar reveals he attended Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukherjee's wedding in this place

    Rishab Shetty voices discontent with OTT companies for rejecting Kannada films; vows commitment to industry SHG

    Rishab Shetty voices discontent with OTT companies for rejecting Kannada films; vows commitment to industry

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan to miss weekend episode, this celebrity takes over host duties ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan to miss weekend episode, this celebrity takes over host duties

    Recent Stories

    Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Polling day, polling updates and voting percentage AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: Voting underway in 119-member seats

    Fuel your morning: 7 easy energy-boosting drinks with natural ingredients SHG

    Fuel your morning: 7 easy energy-boosting drinks with natural ingredients

    Numerology Prediction for November 30 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 30 2023 Aries Virgo Leo libra capricorn Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2023: Good day for Leo, Sagittarius; be cautious Aries

    US Attorney accuses 'Indian government employee' of plotting to kill Khalistani Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in New York City

    US Attorney indicts 'Indian government employee' in plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in New York City

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon