    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confronts Anurag Dobhal over his 'income source' remark; says "I don't want to..."

    Salman Khan unleashes drama as he grills contestant Anurag Dobhal over income source controversy in 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode.

    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    The recent episodes of the widely watched reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by the popular Salman Khan, have been making a lot of noise due to a series of controversies and intense conflicts among the participants. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode, a special part where Salman Khan talks directly to the contestants, has become particularly interesting for its drama-filled moments, keeping the audience thoroughly entertained.

    In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan showed his displeasure with contestant Anurag Dobhal over his comments about how he earns money. The host specifically mentioned Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui, calling them "masterminds" with a strategic game plan to dominate others in the house. While discussing those influenced by them, Salman turned to Anurag Dobhal, saying, "Inka toh naam lena nahi chahiye bhai. Inki joh army hai, inhone khud kaha hai ki mai inse paise kamata hu (I shouldn't mention his name. He himself has said that I earn money from my fans)."

    Anurag strongly denied making such a statement, arguing that his fan base is not his source of income. However, Salman insisted that Anurag had made such remarks to someone, and Munawar Faruqui confirmed that Anurag had indeed talked about earning from his fans. Anurag tried to clarify, stating that his fans or "army" played a vital role in his success. Salman, not convinced, questioned Munawar about Anurag's statement, and Munawar revealed what Anurag said, "Unse mei kamata hu aur mera ghar chalta hai (I earn from them, and they help me run my house)."

    Clearly frustrated with the situation, Salman responded, "Yeh nahi ki mai mehnat karta hu aur koshish karta hu ki unka ghar chale. Aap unn bicharo se paise kama ke apna ghar chala rahe ho (He could not say I am working hard for my fans. Instead, you are using their money to run your house)." Salman warned Anurag to be careful about making such statements in the future, emphasizing that his fans might be part of his fan club and are well-informed about such matters. Despite Anurag's explanations, Salman concluded, "I don’t want to talk to you, Anurag. Somebody who says, ‘My house runs because of them.'"

    For fans of the show, Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV at 10 pm from Monday to Friday, and Salman Khan graces the Weekend Ka Vaar episode at 9 pm on weekends.

