    Bigg Boss 17: Orry shocks Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt with his reply on 'who won World Cup'; read details

    It appears that Orry Awatramani was spotted inside the Bigg Boss 17 house for a few hours since a video of him partying subsequently went viral. When housemate Abhishek Kumar asked Orry, “India jeet gaye? Orry asked, “Kya jeet gaye?” Then he said, “World Cup?” Orry’s response, ” World Cup next year nai hai?”

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

    Orry Awatramani is a well-known internet star, and everyone wants to know more about him. No one knows the proper answer, yet he has dominated the news for this question. On Saturday, he made a big entrance into the renowned reality show Bigg Boss 17. Orry was introduced by Salman Khan, with whom he had previously shared photographs on social media. However, a video has emerged that has left all admirers in splits while also shocking them.

    During a candid chat, fellow housemate Abhishek Kumar asked Orry, “India jeet gaye? Orry asked, “Kya jeet gaye?” Then he said, “World Cup?” Orry’s response, ” World Cup next year nai hai?” Abhishek Kumar was surprised by his reply, while Neil Bhatt was seen laughing. 

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: K-pop singer Aoora all set to enter Salman Khan's reality show

    The promotional video has gone popular on social media. It should be noted that Australia won the World Cup this year. Ahmedabad hosted the match. Returning to Bigg Boss 17, Orry was spotted having a party with the participants, however it appears that it was a job since he was seen departing as well.

    Later, Orry was seen at The Archies party. Fans believe he spent a few hours inside the residence. Previously, Orry shared two photos with Salman Khan while posing on the Bigg Boss 17 stage. In one of the images, Orry had a goofy smile as he posed with Salman. Another selfie showed Orry and Salman beaming. Orry said in the caption, "Just leaving this here (red siren and SOS emojis)."

    Salman also presented Orry as a wildcard competitor on the evening. Salman joked in the video about how many luggage Orry was bringing inside the house. He said in Hindi, “You are a wildcard contestant, what will you do with much stuff?” Orry also explained his ‘I am a Liver’ T-shirt to Salman.

    Also Read: 'The Railway Men': 6 reasons to watch the real-life based drama series

    Colours TV is now showing the reality programme, which features Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Saeed, Munawar Faruqui, Khaanzadi, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt among others.

