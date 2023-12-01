Bigg Boss 17: "I would love to be with Kiccha Suddeep on Temptation Island," says former contestant Jigna Vora

In a recent announcement, Jigna Vora, the most recent contestant to be removed from Bigg Boss 17, has shown a strong interest in joining Temptation Island India, a reality dating show. If given the chance, she has expressed her wish to be part of the show with the well-known Kannada actor, Kiccha Sudeep. Currently, Temptation Island India is available for streaming on JioCinema.

Following her departure from the Bigg Boss house, Jigna disclosed her newfound fascination with Temptation Island India, emphasizing a personal inclination to be paired with Kiccha Sudeep on the show. Elaborating on her viewpoint, she remarked, “Personally, Kiccha Sudeep is someone I would love to be with on the show if I get the chance. In my opinion, shows like Temptation Island might pull me away from my partner, as I have been single for a long time, and I won’t be able to take that relationship to the next level where I test it.” She added, “In real life, I don’t succumb to temptations; for me, it’s about catching the perfect vibe.”

When discussing the possibility of selecting other Bigg Boss 17 contestants for a different show, Jigna expressed her interest in sending Abhishek and Firoza Khan (KhanZadi) to Temptation Island to test their relationship. Considering their changing relationship dynamics, she finds it intriguing to see how they handle challenges on the show.

Delving into the nuances of physical and emotional temptations among her former co-contestants, Jigna opined, “Regarding physical temptation, I think Abhishek is the best, but when it comes to emotional temptation, it has to be Munawar. KhanZadi is good-looking and very stylish. I believe her softer side can only be revealed on Temptation Island.”

Kiccha Sudeep, recognized for his multifaceted contributions as an actor, director, producer, screenwriter, playback singer, anchor, and cricketer, has primarily made a mark in Kannada cinema, with notable forays into Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. Renowned for his roles in films such as Eega, Sparsha, Veera Madakari, and Kempe Gowda, the actor has several upcoming projects, including Kabzaa 2, Max, Kiccha 47, and Billa Ranga Baashaa.

Meanwhile, Jigna Vora's memoir, "Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison," serves as a source of inspiration for the forthcoming 2023 Netflix series, "Scoop." Currently, she channels her expertise into tarot reading and astrology.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt wears Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal character t-shirt, netizens say 'Copying Deepika Padukone'