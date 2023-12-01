Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Alia Bhatt wears Ranbir Kapoor's Animal character t-shirt, netizens say 'Copying Deepika Padukone'

    Alia Bhatt's fashion statement with Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal" tee sparks comparisons with Deepika Padukone. Netizens allege that Alia Bhatt she copied the latter's style.

    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt made a stunning public appearance last night donning a T-shirt adorned with the portrait of her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, as depicted in his latest film, "Animal." This fashion choice by Alia not only left Ranbir's fans enchanted but also earned her the endearing title of the biggest cheerleader for the star. Radiating with joy after witnessing "Animal," Alia couldn't contain her excitement, showering accolades on Ranbir Kapoor's exceptional performance.

    As the video capturing Alia flaunting the tee featuring Ranbir's portrait from "Animal" went viral, social media users delved into the archives, unearthing an old video of Deepika Padukone wearing a jacket with Ranveer Singh's face printed on it during the promotions of "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani." Some netizens claimed that Alia's gesture mirrored Deepika's, labeling the former as having copied the latter.

    However, a closer examination reveals a reciprocal scenario during the release of "Shamshera," where Alia replicated the fashion statement but with a distinctive touch. Instead of featuring Ranbir's face, she sported a tee proudly displaying his surname, dubbing it "Kapoor Day." This nuanced difference challenges the notion of imitation, adding a layer of individuality to Alia's style.

     

    It is noteworthy that both Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone share a strong bond of friendship. Alia has openly expressed her admiration for Deepika's craft, acknowledging herself as a fervent fan who admires Deepika's beauty and grace on the cinematic stage. Alia aspires to emulate Deepika's screen presence, wishing to exude a similar level of beauty and grace in her own cinematic journey.

    Shifting focus to "Animal," the film has taken the box office by storm, captivating audiences with Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of a negative character. Viewers laud it as the pinnacle of Ranbir's career, hailing it as the blockbuster of the Kapoor scion.

