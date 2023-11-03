Bigg Boss 17: Are Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain in trouble? Will they be thrown out of house? Read this

Salman Khan scolded Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain for violating the rules of the Bigg Boss house. While Ankita is being praised for her mature and bold nature, netizens are calling her husband, Vicky “the mastermind” of this season.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have shown to be two of the most strongest competitors on Bigg Boss 17. While Ankita is receiving accolades for her strong attitude and mature approach, Vicky is being called "the mastermind" of this season by online users. Since the start of the 17th season of Bigg Boss, the duo has ruled the audience's hearts. But Ankita and Vicky have brought a lot of controversy upon themselves, and for that reason, they may be kicked out of the house.

A new teaser for tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode has Salman Khan questioning Vicky Jain about his pre-show phone conversation in private with fellow competitor Neil Bhat.

Salman asks the contestants, “The contracts that you guys had signed, mentioned all the terms and conditions of this show very clearly. How many of you have honoured the contract explicitly? Before entering the house, who has spoken to whom?” To this, Vicky says, “Sir, I had spoken to Neil two days before entering the show.”

“Ankita, did you know that Vicky had spoken to Neil?” Salman asks the Pavitra Rishta actress. “Sir, I got to know about it later,” she replies. When Salman asks Sana Raees Khan to explain what it could mean, she informs, “Viacom has the right to evict them or to discontinue their further participation.”

The admirers of Vicky and Ankita are shocked by this. It remains to be seen if the pair will be eliminated by the creators.

Ankita had spoken up about her split with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier in the episode. Siddharth and Ankita fell in love while filming Pavitra Rishta. 2010 saw them start dating, and 2016 saw them break up. Ankita disclosed to Munawar Faruqui, a fellow competitor, that she and Sushant dated for roughly seven years.

“Wo ek dum rak raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the (He suddenly disappeared. He was getting success so people were trying to manipulate him),” Ankita told Munawar. She also informed that Sushant never gave her any reason for their breakup.

