    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain of strategically planning their fights; Read

    Abhishek Kumar claims Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Bigg Boss 17 fights are strategic, alleging discussions under blankets. Fans divided on whether drama is genuine or a ploy. Ankita's victory seen as the main goal due to Vicky's perceived inability to win

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain of strategically planning their fights; Read
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    In the latest buzz surrounding Bigg Boss 17, contestant Abhishek Kumar has made bold claims about the ongoing conflicts between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, suggesting that their heated exchanges are part of a strategic plan to secure Ankita's victory on the show.

    In a viral video, Abhishek spilled the beans on what allegedly happens behind the scenes, stating, "Main batata hoon kya hota hai. Yeh log raat ko mic utaar ke rajai main baat karte hain. Phir yeh strategy banate hain kal ki, ki main yeh boloonga toh main terese ladoonga, phir tu upar dikhegi" (I'll tell you what happens. At night, they take their mics off and talk under the blanket. Then they strategise that I will say this tomorrow and fight with you, and you will look like the bigger person).

    Abhishek went on to explain, "Kyuki Vicky bhai ko pata hai ki voh toh jeetne se rahe. At least main nahi jeet raha toh meri wife toh jeete" (Because Vicky knows that he will not win. At least, if I'm not winning, then my wife should win).

    Fans have been quick to share their thoughts on Abhishek's revelations. Some agreed with his perspective, with comments such as, "Totally agreed, drama karte hain dono" and "Sirf Abhishek he hai jo day 1 se iss patti patni ki game bajate aa rha" (Only Abhishek has been playing the game with this husband-wife duo since day 1). Another commenter praised Abhishek's decoding skills, saying, "Kya decode kia hai Abhishek ne Ankita and Vicky ka game….outstanding."

    However, not everyone is on board with Abhishek's claims. One individual criticized the couple, saying, "Khud camera dekh ke acting camera dekh ke chillana sympathy sab camera ke liye karte hai bada aaya Ankita aur Vicky ko bolne wala" (They watch themselves on camera, scream for sympathy, acting like they're above Ankita and Vicky). Another commenter expressed skepticism, stating, "Khud ko bada smart samajhta hai" (He thinks he's very smart). Some defended Ankita and Vicky, asserting, "Sab Abhishek jaise nahi hote" (Not everyone is like Abhishek).

    As the drama unfolds on Bigg Boss 17, viewers are left wondering about the authenticity of the conflicts and whether they are genuine or simply a strategic move to influence the show's outcome.

