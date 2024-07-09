Bhuvan Bam ALERTS fans about his Deepfake video urging to invest in tennis, files Police complaint

Bhuvan Bam's Deepfake video has an ad, that erroneously depicts him urging people to invest in tennis based on specific predictions, eliciting a quick response from his staff.

Bhuvan Bam, a popular content creator and actor, has alerted his fans and followers to a deepfake video of himself that is circulating on social media. The video has an ad, that erroneously depicts Bhuvan urging people to invest in tennis based on specific predictions, eliciting a quick response from his staff.

Bhuvan Bam reacts to deep fake video

Bhuvan Bam addressed the problem immediately, asking people to be cautious. He wrote, "I want to alert all of my fans and followers to a deepfake video of me that is circulating on social media. This video is utterly bogus and erroneous, pushing people to invest in tennis based on forecasts made by a certain bookie. My team has already filed a report with the Oshiwara police station, which is investigating the incident. I respectfully request that everyone not fall for this video. Please stay careful and avoid any investments that could result in difficulty or financial loss. It's critical to remain attentive and avoid being duped by these deceptive baits."

Police complaint

Deepfake videos have recently become popular, causing huge losses and annoyance for many people. Bhuvan Bam's team acted fast, filing an official complaint at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, drawing attention to the deepfake video's deceiving and scandalous character. The police are presently examining the situation.

