Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani to return? Bhushan Kumar DROPS hints

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which hit theaters this Diwali, is performing steadily at the box office. Recently, producer Bhushan Kumar hinted at a possible fourth installment, sharing his hope to bring together Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, who starred in the franchise’s first and second films, respectively. The newly released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Tripti Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit.

In an interview with India Today, Bhushan Kumar addressed the potential for a star-studded Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. He said it was a viable option, noting that bringing back major stars would only be considered if the story was strong enough to support such a move.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Bhushan Kumar and T-Series are exploring several interesting projects currently in the development phase. A source revealed that Dhamaal 4 is set to begin production in 2025, with Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 also planned for release within the next three years, with Kartik Aaryan at the forefront of both films.

Director Anees Bazmee, who helmed the second and third Bhool Bhulaiyaa films, acknowledged the challenges of a fourth installment. He mentioned that making a Part 4 would be a significant responsibility, given that it would inevitably be compared to its predecessors, making it a tough endeavor for any director, including himself.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which premiered alongside Singham Again on Diwali Friday, leveraged the holiday weekend, opening with Rs 35.5 crore. The film's box office earnings increased over the weekend, with Rs 37 crore on Saturday and Rs 33.5 crore on Sunday, bringing its current domestic collection to Rs 148.5 crore. It faced a notable competition from Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer, Singham Again, featuring Ajay Devgn.

