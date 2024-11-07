Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani to return? Bhushan Kumar DROPS hints

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, released this Diwali, has made a strong box office entry with a star-studded cast including Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. Producer Bhushan Kumar hinted at a fourth installment, potentially uniting past stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, provided the storyline justifies their return

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani to return? Bhushan Kumar DROPS hints
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which hit theaters this Diwali, is performing steadily at the box office. Recently, producer Bhushan Kumar hinted at a possible fourth installment, sharing his hope to bring together Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, who starred in the franchise’s first and second films, respectively. The newly released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Tripti Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit.

In an interview with India Today, Bhushan Kumar addressed the potential for a star-studded Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. He said it was a viable option, noting that bringing back major stars would only be considered if the story was strong enough to support such a move.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Bhushan Kumar and T-Series are exploring several interesting projects currently in the development phase. A source revealed that Dhamaal 4 is set to begin production in 2025, with Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 also planned for release within the next three years, with Kartik Aaryan at the forefront of both films.

ALSO READ: IIFA Utsavam 2024: Samantha Ruth Prabhu honored as woman of the year, Rana Daggubati jokes Steal Show [WATCH]

Director Anees Bazmee, who helmed the second and third Bhool Bhulaiyaa films, acknowledged the challenges of a fourth installment. He mentioned that making a Part 4 would be a significant responsibility, given that it would inevitably be compared to its predecessors, making it a tough endeavor for any director, including himself.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which premiered alongside Singham Again on Diwali Friday, leveraged the holiday weekend, opening with Rs 35.5 crore. The film's box office earnings increased over the weekend, with Rs 37 crore on Saturday and Rs 33.5 crore on Sunday, bringing its current domestic collection to Rs 148.5 crore. It faced a notable competition from Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer, Singham Again, featuring Ajay Devgn.

