Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 REVIEW: Is Kartik Aaryan-Vidya Balan's film a blockbuster? Read audience reactions

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been released. Mixed reactions on Twitter regarding Kartik Aaryan's film. Some viewers call it 'paisa vasool' (worth the money), while others are 'disappointed'.

First Published Nov 1, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Entertainment Desk. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Twitter Review: The horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan, has been released in theaters on Diwali. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this film ever since its trailer came out. Now, after the film's release, all its shows are going housefull. People who have watched the film are sharing their reviews via Twitter (X). So let's find out how the film is faring.

Let's see the Twitter review of the film..

One user wrote, ‘The first half of the film is amazing. Totally worth the money.’

 

Another wrote, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a great way to kick off the festive season! So enjoyable!’

 

A third wrote, ‘Kartik Aaryan is going to rise above all the storms, like always!’

 

However, some people did not like the film and criticized it heavily, writing, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 totally disappointed.’

 

 

 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned a lot of money through advance booking before its release. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Vijay Raaz in important roles. It will be interesting to see how much this film, made on a budget of ₹150 crores, earns.

