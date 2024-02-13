'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Is Akshay Kumar joining Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan? Here's what we know

The much-anticipated third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is gearing up to commence filming soon, and fans have been eagerly awaiting updates. Kartik Aaryan recently surprised everyone by announcing Vidya Balan's return as Manjulika in the upcoming movie.

On Monday, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to share a montage featuring scenes from his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Vidya Balan's iconic portrayal. The video featured the song 'Ami Je Tomar' as a duet sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Kartik captioned the post, 'And it's happening! OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya ❤️‍ This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar.'

Following Kartik's announcement, speculation arose regarding whether Akshay Kumar would also be part of the third installment. However, director Anees Bazmee clarified that Akshay Kumar is not involved in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Bazmee expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Kumar in the future but stated that they haven't found the right project yet. He also mentioned that the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is tentatively scheduled for March 10, although the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Reflecting on Vidya Balan's involvement, Bazmee recalled her gracious gesture of agreeing to a three-day role in his film Thank You without hesitation. He expressed gratitude for Balan's willingness to work with him and noted that their professional relationship began with that project.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, released in 2022, starred Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, with a standout performance by Tabu. The film was a successful Bollywood horror-comedy, grossing over 180 crores in India. Additionally, it featured Rajpal Yadav in a supporting role.