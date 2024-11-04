'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Box-office Day 3: Kartik Aaryan starrer crosses 100 crore mark; Read on

Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has set new records, becoming his first film to hit a Rs 100-crore opening weekend. The film’s strong Diwali debut earned an impressive Rs 104 crore over three days

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Box-office Day 3: Kartik Aaryan starrer crosses 100 crore mark; Read on ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 9:07 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 9:07 AM IST

Kartik Aaryan celebrated a major milestone with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (BB3), marking his first Rs 100-crore opener. The horror-comedy performed exceptionally well over the Diwali weekend, even amidst stiff competition from Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. The film achieved a remarkable Rs 35.50 crore net on its opening day, followed by a slight increase on Saturday and a solid hold on Sunday, amassing around Rs 32-33 crore net, representing a minimal drop of 10%-15%. This brought its three-day total to approximately Rs 104 crore net. The film’s opening weekend collection nearly doubled that of its predecessor, which recorded Rs 56 crore in its first weekend and Rs 92 crore in its debut week. This opening weekend also marked a career high for director Anees Bazmee and the main cast.

Compared to Singham Again, BB3 showed stronger momentum, with audience preferences appearing to favor the horror-comedy genre. Despite the impressive start, industry experts noted that its performance on Monday would be crucial to its long-term success.

The film continued its strong performance with an estimated Rs 36.50 crore on its second day, bringing the domestic collection to about Rs 72 crore, according to Sacnilk.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's 59th birthday brings shocking health news fans didn't see coming; Read here

Kartik Aaryan, who reprised his role as the ghostbuster Rooh Baba, expressed his gratitude to fans for their support through social media. He posted a picture on Instagram with a message celebrating the film as a “global blockbuster,” highlighting a worldwide Day 1 collection of Rs 55.30 crore.

The film also features a talented cast, including Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, and Ashwini Kalselar, adding to its robust lineup and appeal.

