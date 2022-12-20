Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bholaa: Ajay Devgn shares his intense first look; film is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi

    Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared an interesting video and poster of his upcoming film Bholaa. Tabu and Amala Paul also play crucial parts in the film.

    Ajay Devgn has finally confirmed the release date of his next film Bholaa, after piqued fans' interest with various behind-the-scenes glances. The Tabu co-starrer picture will be hitting the screens on March 30, 2023, revealing the Singham actor. Bholaa is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Kaithi.

    Ajay took to Twitter to unveil gripping posters and videos of the film. He wrote, “One Chattan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa, 30th March 2023.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The creators of the film have labelled the Ajay Devgn directorial his "most-challenging, frantic, scorching picture, the searing, flaming, action-drama, the most daring-feature-to-date. It has been described as "the narrative of a one-man army against a slew of human and nonhuman opponents in one night."

    They further define Ajay's role in the film: "Bholaa promises to be an adrenaline-thumping mega-offering, the narrative of a guy who is courageous, warrior on the outside, protector on the inside. In the film, Ajay remains unfazed as he confronts drug lords, corrupt forces, and a slew of obstacles that arise during his 24-hour journey. A father who would battle everyone who gets in the way of his mission to reach his small daughter.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In terms of the cast, Tabu appears alongside Ajay in Bholaa. Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Raai Lakshmi, Makrand Deshpande, and others also appear in the film.

    The original Tamil film, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, focused on an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who tries to visit his daughter for the first time after being freed from jail but gets entangled in a face-off between police and drug mafia. The movie was announced in July and will be Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial. The actor recently released a video from the film's set. The actor was seen riding a two-wheeler as a swarm gathered around him in the video. 

    Ajay brilliantly captured his thoughts in the caption, adding, "It's fantastic when the mob follows you for the right reasons. "Thank you for your affection." The wording of this sentence is a little different than the one used in the video. My head is bald since I was a part of the shoot." He also used the hashtag "Sets of Bholaa."


     

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 2:33 PM IST
