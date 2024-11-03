'Barbie' actor Margot Robbie welcomes baby boy with husband Tom Ackerley; Read more

Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, have reportedly welcomed their first child, a baby boy born on October 17, slightly earlier than expected. As shared by Daily Mail, Robbie went into labor a bit before her due date. Both mother and baby are doing well, and it’s expected that the couple’s parents will soon travel to Los Angeles to meet their new grandson.

Earlier in July, Robbie was photographed on vacation in Italy, showing her baby bump while enjoying Lake Como with Ackerley. She wore a cropped white top, an oversized blazer, and low-rise black pants, embracing her stylish yet casual maternity look.

The couple’s relationship has always been private. Robbie and Ackerley first met in 2013 while working together on the film Suite Française, and they married in a small, intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016. Nearly eight years later, they have now welcomed their first child together.

In addition to this new personal milestone, Robbie has kept busy with her career. Recently, she starred in My Old Ass, a film produced through her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which has garnered positive feedback. Looking ahead, she is set to star in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which is scheduled for release on May 9, 2025. The romantic fantasy film will feature an ensemble cast, including Colin Farrell and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Robbie is also attached to a new project, reportedly a prequel to Ocean’s Eleven, though specific details about the film remain under wraps.

Additionally, Robbie is slated to star alongside Jacob Elordi in an upcoming film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell. The adaptation, produced by MRC and LuckyChap, is set to begin pre-production with a UK shoot planned for 2025. Robbie will portray the passionate Catherine Earnshaw, while Elordi will play the troubled Heathcliff, her childhood companion and love interest in this classic tale.

