    BAFTA Awards 2022: Where and when you can watch 75th BAFTA Awards in India?

    The 75th BAFTA awards will be held on March 13, 11 pm onwards at the Royal Albert Hall in London; read more

    BAFTA Awards 2022: Where and when you can watch 75th BAFTA Awards in India?
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 12, 2022, 5:40 PM IST

    It's that time of year again when the BAFTA award will be revealed. One of the most prestigious awards, the BAFTA accolades, will recognise and honour the greatest films released in the previous year. This year BAFTA Film Awards will be held on March 13 and broadcast on BBC One in the UK. 

    It is also reported that BAFTAs will be held in person for the first time since the pandemic's start in March 2020. In India, we can watch the award ceremony on SonyLIV. 

    Yes, it will exclusively broadcast the BAFTA awards ceremony live from the Royal Albert Hall in London at 11 pm. This year BAFTA will be hosted by Australian comedy actress Rebel Wilson, best known for movies like  Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect.

    After the big announcement, Rebel talked to the media and said: "I'm very honoured to be hosting BAFTA, it's going to be so much fun! I'll be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench, and together we'll try and bond with Daniel Craig. I hope, everybody's going to love it."

    Also Read: BAFTA Film Awards 2022: Where, when to watch, who are nominees and more

    The legendary singer Dame Shirley Bassey will open the night with a performance commemorating the 60th anniversary of Britain's most famous film series - Bond. British actress Emilia Jones will sing Joni Mitchell's hit Both Sides Now live to add to the excitement.

    Special features will include behind-the-scenes videos from upcoming projects, an in-depth look at each emerging star, and exclusive footage and interviews from the red carpet and green room. Twenty-five BAFTA awards will be revealed at the presentation.

    Also Read: BAFTA 2022: Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ blocked from nominations; here’s why

    The awards night will witness star presenters like Andy Serkis, Asim Chaudhry, Bukky Bakray, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Daisy Ridley, Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Watson, Naomi Ackie, Patrick Stewart, Regé Jean-Page, RuPaul, Salma Hayek, Sebastian Stan, Sienna Miller, Simon Pegg, Simone Ashley, Tom Hiddleston, Sophie Okonedo, Sophie Turner, Florence Pugh, Himesh Patel, Jonathan Bailey, Kelvin Harrison Jnr, Lea Seydoux, Lucy Boynton, Max Harwood, Millie Bobby Brown, Morfydd Clark, and Wunmi Mosaku.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2022, 5:40 PM IST
