    BAFTA Film Awards 2022: Where, when to watch, who are nominees and more

    The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 will be on this Sunday, March 13 and broadcast on BBC One in the UK. Here's everything you need to know about the ceremony!

    BAFTA Film Awards 2022: Where, when to watch, who are nominated and more
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 2:08 PM IST

    This year BAFTA Film Awards will be held on March 13 and broadcast on BBC One in the UK. There will be covered between 7 pm and 9 pm, and it will later be available on-demand via iPlayer. It is also reported that BAFTAs will be held in person for the first time since the pandemic's start in March 2020.

    Who will host the BAFTA awards?
    A few days ago, it was confirmed that Hollywood actress and comedian Rebel Wilson would host the BAFTA awards ceremony this year. Rebel Wilson earlier presented the Best Director BAFTA award in 2020, so she's no stranger to this part. 

    After the big announcement, Rebel talked to the media and said: "I'm very honoured to be hosting BAFTA, it's going to be so much fun! I'll be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench, and together we'll try and bond with Daniel Craig. I hope, everybody's going to love it."

    Where is the BAFTA ceremony happening?
    We all know when the Bafta Film Awards' timings and date are March 13 on BBC One, from 7 pm. And the ceremony will be held at the Royal Albert Hall.

    Who are this year's BAFTA nominees?
    Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune leads the pack this year with 11 nominations, closely followed by ‘The Power of the Dog’, which amassed a total of eight. Other films for the top awards include Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story, and the Japanese film Drive My Car.

    Lady Gaga for House of Gucci is up against Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza, Emilia Jones for CODA, Renate Reinsve for The Worst Person in the World, Joanna Scanlan (After Love) and Tessa Thompson (Passing) for Leading Actress.

    And Adeel Akhtar for Ali & Ava is competing with Mahershala Ali (Swan Song), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up, Stephen Graham (Boiling Point) and Will Smith (King Richard) for Leading Actor.

     

     

     

