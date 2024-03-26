Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bachchans Holi party photos: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya's photos go viral

    Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan enjoyed a Holi party with their daughter Aaradhya and their friends. Aishwarya looked beautiful without make-up; take a look
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

    Aishwarya Rai went to a Holi celebration in Mumbai with Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Photos have surfaced online revealing that Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya attended a Holi party in Mumbai with their pals. The three was spotted wearing white clothing and coated in Holi colours. Aishwarya looked stunning without makeup, bringing back memories of all the Holi-themed music videos she has performed in. Abhishek and Aaradhya were also spotted dressed in white.

    In images uploaded on X by a fan account, Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya were seen having a garden party. friends surrounded them. They snapped selfies and family photos with their other visitors. Check out the photographs below.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Rocky expelled from Mohanlal's show for assaulting Sijo

    The photos were also shared on Reddit and fans were thrilled to see Aishwarya having a ball. “1st picture and AB-Ash together ❤️,” a fan noted. “They look happy ❤️,” added another. “Mashallah. They all look so happy♥️,” a third fan wrote.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sijo crowned as new captain of the house

    Aishwarya and Abhishek joined the Holi celebration just hours after celebrating Holika Dahan with the Bachchan family. On the eve of Holi, the Bachchan family – Abhishek, Aishwarya, Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda — were spotted praying in Amitabh's Mumbai mansion. The family dressed in white as they burned a pyre built up in the house. Navya came to Instagram to share some images.

    Navya shared a snapshot of Abhishek delivering his prayers on the pyre. He and Navya then had a beautiful moment when they applied holi to one other. Aishwarya photobombed the photo. Aishwarya wore a heavy sindoor and a big bindi, which appeared to have been applied with holi powder. Aishwarya looked to stand close to Aaradhya, who wore a crimson dress.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 9:06 AM IST
