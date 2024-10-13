Baba Siddique shot death: 'Shattered' Salman Khan cancels all shoots, meetings; requests privacy

According to the most recent reports, Salman Khan has cancelled all meetings and asked for privacy following the death of Baba Siddique. The actor and his family visited Siddique's house today.

The killing of NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has caused shockwaves across the country. Bollywood celebs raced to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital to meet with the late leader's family. In the middle of this, doubts have been raised concerning Salman Khan's security since the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. According to a recent rumour, security has been stepped up outside Khan's home, and the actor has cancelled all scheduled appointments.

According to India Today, Salman Khan is devastated by Baba Siddique's death. The two were good friends, and the actor was frequently seen attending his star-studded Iftar gatherings. According to the source, the actor has been checking on Zeeshan Siddique and his family since returning from the hospital. The report quoted a source who said, “Bhai has been on the phone checking on the funeral arrangements and every other detail. He has cancelled all his personal meetings for the next few days as well.”

It further added that the political leader's loss has devastated the actor and his family. According to the source, Khan's family has sought solitude and advised many of his Bollywood friends not to meet with him due to safety concerns. Following the killing, visuals show enhanced security outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments. Earlier this year, two individuals opened fire outside of his home. They were later detained in Gujarat.

The Mumbai Police has opened an investigation into Siddique's murder, citing relevant parts of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared that Siddique will be given full state honours during his cremation because he was a minister in the Maharashtra government from 2004 to 2008 and also served as head of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

