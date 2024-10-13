Baba Siddique shot dead: 'You Have Become Bhaand for TRP...' Kamaal R Khan slams news channel; read his tweet

Baba Siddique was shot and killed outside the office of his MLA son, Zeeshan Siddique, in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra, Mumbai. Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's chief minister, has announced a state burial for the NCP leader.

On Saturday night, October 12, 2024, three attackers shot Baba Siddique, 66, outside the office of his MLA son, Zeeshan Siddique, in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra, Mumbai. Following his death, Kamaal R Khan generated outrage with his reaction to the situation, which many saw as a retaliation to the leader's assassination.

He wrote on X, "Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni. Na Jaane Kitne Logon Ki Property Par Zabardasti Kabza Kiya Huwa Tha. Kutte Ki Maut Mara! Aaj Un Sab Majloom Logon Ko Sukoon Mila Hoga!"

You should have a little shame before accusing me without any proof. I have never ever said anything like that. I was talking about death of Ravan. Even I was talking about a guy in UP. You have become Bhaand for TRP. https://t.co/xNW8tWAJmM — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 13, 2024

After receiving criticism, KRK justified himself by stating that his post referenced the killing of 'Ravan.' He retweeted a news channel's post and commented, "You should have a little shame before accusing me without any proof. I have never ever said anything like that. I was talking about death of Ravan. Even I was talking about a guy in UP. You have become Bhaand for TRP."

Baba Siddique had several major injuries and was transported to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he was pronounced dead at 11:27 p.m.

Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, of Haryana, and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, 19, of Uttar Pradesh, have been detained as accused assailants in Siddique's murder. Shiv Kumar, the third suspect from Uttar Pradesh, is still at large and has yet to be apprehended.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique's death. In a popular Facebook post, a gang member named Shubuu Lonkar said that Siddiqui was killed because of his links to Salman Khan, Dawood Ibrahim, and Anuj Thapan.

According to the investigation, the gunmen had been residing in Mumbai for the last few months. "They received the armaments delivery a few days ago. According to ANI on Sunday, Mumbai Crime Branch officers have been questioning the accused for the last eight hours.

