Baba Siddique's death: Salman Khan to Sunjay Dutt, celebs at hospital

Entertainment
Salman Khan arrived at Lilavati Hospital at midnight upon hearing the news of Baba Siddique's death. He looked very distraught.
Sanjay Dutt was shocked to hear the news of Baba Siddique's death. He rushed to Lilavati Hospital at midnight.
Sanjay Dutt had a good friendship with Baba Siddique. The two were very close. Sanjay looked sad at the news of his death.
Shilpa Shetty arrived at Lilavati Hospital with her husband Raj Kundra at midnight after hearing the news of Baba Siddique's death.
Shilpa Shetty was shocked to hear the news of Baba Siddique's death. She couldn't hold back her tears.
The news of Baba Siddique's death shook the entire Bollywood industry. Zaheer Iqbal also reached Lilavati Hospital as soon as the news was received.
Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt was also shocked to hear the news of Baba Siddique's death. She also reached Lilavati Hospital with her husband to see him.
CM Eknath Shinde also rushed to Lilavati Hospital after hearing the news of Baba Siddique's death.