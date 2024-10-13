Entertainment

Baba Siddique's death: Salman Khan to Sunjay Dutt, celebs at hospital

Salman Khan arrives at Lilavati Hospital

Salman Khan arrived at Lilavati Hospital at midnight upon hearing the news of Baba Siddique's death. He looked very distraught.

Sanjay Dutt shocked by Baba Siddique's death

Sanjay Dutt was shocked to hear the news of Baba Siddique's death. He rushed to Lilavati Hospital at midnight.

Sanjay Dutt looked saddened

Sanjay Dutt had a good friendship with Baba Siddique. The two were very close. Sanjay looked sad at the news of his death.

Shilpa Shetty arrives at the hospital

Shilpa Shetty arrived at Lilavati Hospital with her husband Raj Kundra at midnight after hearing the news of Baba Siddique's death.

Shilpa Shetty couldn't hold back tears

Shilpa Shetty was shocked to hear the news of Baba Siddique's death. She couldn't hold back her tears.

Zaheer Iqbal arrives at Lilavati Hospital

The news of Baba Siddique's death shook the entire Bollywood industry. Zaheer Iqbal also reached Lilavati Hospital as soon as the news was received.

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt was also shocked to hear the news of Baba Siddique's death. She also reached Lilavati Hospital with her husband to see him.

CM Eknath Shinde arrives at Lilavati Hospital

CM Eknath Shinde also rushed to Lilavati Hospital after hearing the news of Baba Siddique's death.

