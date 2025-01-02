Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH]

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, expecting their first child, shared a heartfelt New Year update. Athiya posted a video highlighting her baby bump and penned a touching message about gratitude and new beginnings. Fans and celebrities poured in love as the couple embraced this joyful chapter of their lives

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. After announcing their pregnancy in November, the couple shared an endearing New Year’s update. Athiya posted a video on Instagram, gently highlighting her baby bump as she walked hand-in-hand with her husband. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude for “new beginnings” and reflected on embracing positivity.

The actress shared another post on Instagram on January 2, featuring a chic monochromatic photo. In the image, Athiya exudes elegance in a co-ord set, styled with a sleek ponytail, sunglasses, and a relaxed aura as she leans her head on KL Rahul’s shoulder. The cricketer complements the moment with a casual look, sporting a full-sleeved T-shirt, denim, and a cap, while gazing into the distance. The photograph resonated with fans as it embodied warmth and connection.

The second slide in the post is a video showcasing a tender moment. Athiya’s baby bump is subtly visible as she walks alongside Rahul. While her face remains out of view, her presence radiates grace and joy. The post concluded with a note of gratitude where Athiya encouraged everyone to “slow down often, count blessings, be kind to one’s heart, and believe in new beginnings.”

In the caption, the actress shared her excitement for the year, stating that she looked forward to 2025. The post received an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities. Tiger Shroff reportedly responded with a black heart emoji, while Rhea Kapoor conveyed her affection with a heart-eye emoji. Fans were equally expressive, with one wondering why the couple shared only a single photo, while another humorously commented that KL Rahul was caring for “two little ones.”

KL Rahul and Athiya had earlier announced their pregnancy with a heartfelt post. The couple revealed their baby is due in 2025 and expressed their excitement by describing the upcoming arrival as a “beautiful blessing.” Their message, accompanied by baby feet emojis, resonated with fans and well-wishers alike.

The couple’s journey began in 2019 when they were introduced by a mutual friend. Their relationship culminated in a beautiful wedding in January 2023, where Athiya, the daughter of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, and KL Rahul celebrated their bond surrounded by family and friends.

