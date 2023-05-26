In PHOTOS: Glimpses of Ashish Vidyarthi-Rupali Barua wedding

Ashish Vidyarthi married fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata. Their wedding pictures are finally out now. Have a look.

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi got married for the second time on Thursday. According to various news reports, he had a private registry marriage with Rupali Barua in a Kolkata club.

Ashish Vidyarthi looks dashing in a Mundu traditional attire in this intimate ceremony with his wife, Rupali Barua, who looks stunning here.

While their wedding was a private and small family affair, these impromptu and candid wedding photos show the glow and happiness on Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua's faces.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua met some time ago in Kolkata. Their sweet love story commenced from there. This couple had a small wedding ceremony. The duo look excited to start this new phase in this image with their family.

Fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua looked radiant and mesmerizing in the bride's avatar. She donned a white and golden Mekhela Chador from Assam and finished her bridal look with authentic gold jewellery inspired by South Indian temple art. Ashish Vidyarthi is making her wear a gold jewellery neckpiece in her neck here.

Ashish and Rupali strike a candid dance pose in this image, which is unmissable. The happiness is visible on their faces.

