In PHOTOS: Glimpses of Ashish Vidyarthi-Rupali Barua wedding
Ashish Vidyarthi married fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata. Their wedding pictures are finally out now. Have a look.
Image: PR Handout
Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi got married for the second time on Thursday. According to various news reports, he had a private registry marriage with Rupali Barua in a Kolkata club.
Image: PR Handout
Ashish Vidyarthi looks dashing in a Mundu traditional attire in this intimate ceremony with his wife, Rupali Barua, who looks stunning here.
Image: PR Handout
While their wedding was a private and small family affair, these impromptu and candid wedding photos show the glow and happiness on Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua's faces.
Image: PR Handout
Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua met some time ago in Kolkata. Their sweet love story commenced from there. This couple had a small wedding ceremony. The duo look excited to start this new phase in this image with their family.
Image: PR Handout
Fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua looked radiant and mesmerizing in the bride's avatar. She donned a white and golden Mekhela Chador from Assam and finished her bridal look with authentic gold jewellery inspired by South Indian temple art. Ashish Vidyarthi is making her wear a gold jewellery neckpiece in her neck here.
Image: PR Handout
Ashish and Rupali strike a candid dance pose in this image, which is unmissable. The happiness is visible on their faces.
Image: PR Handout
Just enjoying the presence of their families and closest friends in this intimate wedding, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua are dancing in the photo and looking adorable as a newly-wedded couple.