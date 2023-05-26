Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In PHOTOS: Glimpses of Ashish Vidyarthi-Rupali Barua wedding

    First Published May 26, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    Ashish Vidyarthi married fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata. Their wedding pictures are finally out now. Have a look.

    article_image1

    Image: PR Handout

    Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi got married for the second time on Thursday. According to various news reports, he had a private registry marriage with Rupali Barua in a Kolkata club.

    article_image2

    Image: PR Handout

    Ashish Vidyarthi looks dashing in a Mundu traditional attire in this intimate ceremony with his wife, Rupali Barua, who looks stunning here.

    article_image3

    Image: PR Handout

    While their wedding was a private and small family affair, these impromptu and candid wedding photos show the glow and happiness on Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua's faces.

    article_image4

    Image: PR Handout

    Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua met some time ago in Kolkata. Their sweet love story commenced from there. This couple had a small wedding ceremony. The duo look excited to start this new phase in this image with their family.

    article_image5

    Image: PR Handout

    Fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua looked radiant and mesmerizing in the bride's avatar. She donned a white and golden Mekhela Chador from Assam and finished her bridal look with authentic gold jewellery inspired by South Indian temple art. Ashish Vidyarthi is making her wear a gold jewellery neckpiece in her neck here.

    article_image6

    Image: PR Handout

    Ashish and Rupali strike a candid dance pose in this image, which is unmissable. The happiness is visible on their faces.

    article_image7

    Image: PR Handout

    Just enjoying the presence of their families and closest friends in this intimate wedding, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua are dancing in the photo and looking adorable as a newly-wedded couple.

