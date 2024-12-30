Asha Bhosle’s electrifying performance of Karan Aujla's 'Tauba Tauba' goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Asha Bhosle, the legendary singer, stunned fans with her soulful rendition of Karan Aujla's Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's Bad Newz. Adding her unique charm and grooving to the viral hook step, she left audiences in awe

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 9:17 AM IST

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle recently delivered an electrifying performance with her unique rendition of the song Tauba Tauba from the Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri starrer Bad Newz. During her concert, she added her classic charm to the viral track, leaving fans and the Internet in awe. Even Karan Aujla, the original creator of the song, expressed his admiration for this iconic moment, sharing that it was an experience he would always cherish.

A video shared by Kadak FM on Instagram showcased Asha Bhosle singing and grooving to Karan Aujla’s Tauba Tauba. She not only sang the song beautifully but also performed the viral hook step, enchanting the audience. The crowd erupted in cheers for her, and the video was captioned with a request for Karan Aujla and Vicky Kaushal to witness the magic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KadaK FM (@kadakfm)

Reacting to the video, Karan Aujla referred to Asha Bhosle as the “living Goddess of music” and mentioned how humbling it was to see her perform a song he wrote as a young artist with no formal music training or knowledge of instruments. He shared his gratitude for the immense love and recognition the song has received, especially from a legend like Asha Bhosle. Karan noted that her performance has inspired him to continue creating memorable melodies, adding that he wrote the song at 27, while she performed it at 91 with unmatched brilliance.

Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comments section, praising Asha Bhosle’s talent and energy. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh called her a “legend for a reason,” while music composer Palaash Muchhal expressed his admiration with emojis. Elli Avram described her as a “true artist and legend,” while singer Aditi Singh Sharma remarked on how impressive it was to see her singing and dancing at the age of 91. Another fan highlighted her “sporting spirit,” emphasizing her legendary status.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to late PM Manmohan Singh during Guwahati concert [WATCH]

Tauba Tauba, composed and written by Karan Aujla, was part of the film Bad Newz, which featured Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. This unforgettable moment has further cemented Asha Bhosle’s status as a timeless icon in the world of music.

