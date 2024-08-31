'If someone is....', Rupali Ganguly drops cryptic post after Sudhanshu Panday's exit from 'Anupamaa'

Sudhanshu Pandey's sudden exit from Anupamaa has sparked rumors of a possible fallout with lead actress Rupali Ganguly. While Sudhanshu has remained silent about his reasons, Rupali's recent cryptic Instagram post has further fueled speculation, leaving fans curious about the situation

Following Sudhanshu Pandey's sudden departure from the popular TV show Anupamaa, unverified reports began circulating, suggesting that his exit might be linked to a dispute with the show’s lead actress, Rupali Ganguly. While Sudhanshu has remained tight-lipped about the exact reasons behind his decision to leave Rajan Shahi’s production, Rupali’s recent activity on social media has stirred speculation.

Rupali Ganguly recently posted a cryptic message on her Instagram stories, which seemed to address challenging interactions with people. The message advised that when someone is being unpleasant, one should first try responding with love, and if that fails, with compassion. If neither works, the message suggested maintaining distance. This post has sparked curiosity among fans and media alike.

Speculation about tensions between Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly has circulated for some time, with rumors of a rift between the two actors making headlines in 2022. It was reported that they were not on speaking terms. However, Sudhanshu dismissed these claims in an earlier interview with News18, inviting people to visit the set to see the camaraderie firsthand. He described the atmosphere as playful and full of humor, emphasizing that reports of any discord were merely rumors.

Additionally, Sudhanshu Pandey addressed recent speculation about a fallout with Rajan Shahi, the show's producer. Although he had unfollowed Shahi on Instagram, Sudhanshu clarified to the Times of India that he still considers Shahi like a brother and harbors no ill feelings. He explained that their bond dates back to the time when Shahi was starting out as a director, long before becoming a producer. Sudhanshu noted that while everyone has the right to make their own decisions in relationships, his feelings toward Shahi remain unchanged.

