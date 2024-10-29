Arjun Kapoor’s ‘single’ confession sparks reactions amid Malaika Arora split [WATCH]

Rumors about Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's breakup had been circulating, and Arjun recently confirmed their split at a Diwali celebration

Rumors about Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s breakup had been circulating widely, and Arjun recently confirmed their split. The announcement came during a Diwali celebration hosted by Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where Arjun attended alongside the Singham Again cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty.

At the event, Arjun updated the crowd on his relationship status, revealing he is currently single. In a video from the event that quickly went viral, Arjun was seen clarifying his single status, sparking a variety of reactions from fans online.

Additionally, Arjun’s recent Instagram story stirred curiosity, as it coincided with Malaika Arora's birthday. In a departure from his usual birthday tributes for Malaika, he shared a quote from The Lion King: “Never forget who you are.” Fans quickly noted this unusual move as symbolic, adding to speculation around their relationship status.

Malaika, who has dealt with significant public scrutiny about her relationship with Arjun, particularly due to their age gap and her prior marriage to Arbaaz Khan, has addressed the backlash. In an interview with GlobalSpa Magazine, she acknowledged that online trolling does impact her, despite the resilience she has developed over time.

Their relationship had drawn both support and criticism, with public commentary often focusing on their age difference. Since her 2017 divorce from Arbaaz, Malaika has faced scrutiny but has continued co-parenting her son, Arhaan, with grace.

Professionally, Arjun Kapoor is preparing for the Diwali release of Singham Again. During the trailer launch, he expressed his disbelief and excitement over being part of Rohit Shetty’s famous cop universe. Arjun shared that he had previously expressed a desire to work with both Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, and he felt grateful to have this dream come true.

