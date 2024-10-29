Arjun Kapoor’s ‘single’ confession sparks reactions amid Malaika Arora split [WATCH]

Rumors about Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's breakup had been circulating, and Arjun recently confirmed their split at a Diwali celebration

Arjun Kapoor single confession sparks reactions amid Malaika Arora split [WATCH]
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 8:25 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

Rumors about Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s breakup had been circulating widely, and Arjun recently confirmed their split. The announcement came during a Diwali celebration hosted by Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where Arjun attended alongside the Singham Again cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty.

At the event, Arjun updated the crowd on his relationship status, revealing he is currently single. In a video from the event that quickly went viral, Arjun was seen clarifying his single status, sparking a variety of reactions from fans online.

Additionally, Arjun’s recent Instagram story stirred curiosity, as it coincided with Malaika Arora's birthday. In a departure from his usual birthday tributes for Malaika, he shared a quote from The Lion King: “Never forget who you are.” Fans quickly noted this unusual move as symbolic, adding to speculation around their relationship status.

ALSO READ: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri teases fans: Who should play Gandhiji in 'The Delhi Files'?

Malaika, who has dealt with significant public scrutiny about her relationship with Arjun, particularly due to their age gap and her prior marriage to Arbaaz Khan, has addressed the backlash. In an interview with GlobalSpa Magazine, she acknowledged that online trolling does impact her, despite the resilience she has developed over time.

Their relationship had drawn both support and criticism, with public commentary often focusing on their age difference. Since her 2017 divorce from Arbaaz, Malaika has faced scrutiny but has continued co-parenting her son, Arhaan, with grace.

Professionally, Arjun Kapoor is preparing for the Diwali release of Singham Again. During the trailer launch, he expressed his disbelief and excitement over being part of Rohit Shetty’s famous cop universe. Arjun shared that he had previously expressed a desire to work with both Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, and he felt grateful to have this dream come true.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji 3 release date finally OUT; Check here RTM

Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji 3 release date finally OUT; Check here

Salman Khan is unable to sleep...' says Zeeshan Siddique after Baba Siddique's murder RBA

'Salman Khan is unable to sleep...' says Zeeshan Siddique after Baba Siddique's murder

Priyanka Chopra shares sweet moment of Malti speaking Hindi with dad Nick Jonas [WATCH] NTI

Priyanka Chopra shares sweet moment of Malti speaking Hindi with dad Nick Jonas [WATCH]

Singham Again': CBFC censors THIS scene of Raavan, Sita; Read on ATG

'Singham Again': CBFC censors THIS scene of Raavan, Sita; Read on

BREAKING Salman Khan receives another death threat; 20-year-old arrested from Noida RBA

BREAKING: Salman Khan receives another death threat; 20-year-old arrested from Noida

Recent Stories

Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji 3 release date finally OUT; Check here RTM

Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji 3 release date finally OUT; Check here

Dhanteras 2024: Check city-wise auspicious times to buy Gold and Silver NTI

Dhanteras 2024: Check city-wise auspicious times to buy Gold and Silver

Kannur ADM's death: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of PP Divya; likely to record arrest soon anr

Kannur ADM's death: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of PP Divya; likely to record arrest soon

Dhanteras 2024: Get free gold coin on gold shopping; read details RBA

Dhanteras 2024: Get free gold coin on gold shopping; read details

Dhanteras 2024: Get free gold coin on gold shopping; read details RBA

Dhanteras 2024: Get free gold coin on gold shopping; read details

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon