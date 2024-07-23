Who is Harleen Sethi? All you need to know about Vicky Kaushal's ex-girlfriend

Actress Harleen Sethi had found herself in the spotlight, with people referring to her as actor Vicky Kaushal's ex rather than her professional successes.

Harleen Sethi is an Indian actress and dancer who primarily works in Hindi television and web series. She gained recognition for her roles in web series like 'Broken But Beautiful' and 'Broken But Beautiful Season 2' where she played the character of Sameera.

In 2019, Harleen and Vicky started dating when the actor was in his early career and was making a way into the Indian cinema. They were said to be dating for a few months.

Harleen Sethi has also been known for her dance performances and has garnered a following on social media platforms. Her work in 'Broken But Beautiful' received praise for her portrayal of a complex and relatable character dealing with relationships and personal growth.

Harleen has a deep-rooted interest in theatre and has been actively involved in stage performances before transitioning to screen acting. She is passionate about fitness and maintains a healthy lifestyle. She often shares her workout routines and fitness tips on social media.

