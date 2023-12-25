Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan share wedding pictures as they begin a 'lifetime of love and togetherness' [Photos]

Arbaaz Khan and makeup artist Sshura Khan mesmerize in official wedding photos, sharing their dreamy union on December 24. The intimate ceremony, held at Arpita Khan's Mumbai residence, witnessed heartfelt wishes from stars like Raveena Tandon

Arbaaz Khan, the renowned Bollywood actor, has officially tied the knot with Sshura Khan, the talented makeup artist, in a private ceremony held at Arpita Khan's house in Mumbai on December 24. The couple, who had been making headlines due to wedding rumors, shared their joy with the world by releasing their official wedding photos on Instagram.

The enchanting pictures depict the newlyweds, Arbaaz and Sshura, basking in the glow of love, surrounded by floral decorations. Both adorned matching floral outfits for the auspicious occasion. Arbaaz took to Instagram to share the delightful news, expressing gratitude for the presence of loved ones and seeking blessings and good wishes for their journey of love and togetherness.

The wedding ceremony was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family. Among the well-wishers was Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who shared an unseen video to congratulate the couple, referring to them as Mrs. and Mr. Sshura Arbaaz Khan. She expressed her joy and excitement, signaling the beginning of celebrations.

For those unfamiliar with Sshura Khan, she is not only a makeup artist but has also made appearances in several films and television shows. The love story between Arbaaz and Sshura began on the sets of Arbaaz's upcoming film, "Patna Shukla," where they crossed paths. Arbaaz, who is producing the film under his production banner, shared screen space with stars like Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik. The late Satish Kaushik was also part of the movie.

Delving into Arbaaz Khan's past relationships, he was previously married to Malaika Arora in 1998, and they share a son named Arhaan Khan. However, the couple announced their separation in March 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2017. Following his divorce, Arbaaz was romantically involved with model and actress Giorgia Andriani. In a recent interview, Giorgia confirmed their separation but emphasized that their relationship was built on a strong friendship. Despite acknowledging that the relationship with Malaika did not hinder her bond with Arbaaz, Giorgia expressed discomfort with labels like "girlfriend" and shared that they both knew their relationship had its limitations from the beginning.

As Arbaaz Khan embarks on this new chapter of marital bliss with Sshura Khan, fans and well-wishers are eager to shower the couple with blessings and good wishes for their happily ever after.