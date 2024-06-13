Anushka Sharma loses cool during India- Pakistan World Cup Match in New York; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Anushka Sharma joined her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the US for the ICC T20 World Cup. A video of Anushka appearing upset during the India vs. Pakistan match at Nassau County Cricket Stadium went viral on social media, sparking fan reactions

Anushka Sharma accompanied her cricketer husband Virat Kohli to the US for the ICC T20 World Cup tournament. A video of Anushka losing her temper during the India vs. Pakistan T20 match has gone viral on Instagram and Reddit. The footage shows Anushka appearing upset while speaking to a man at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York. The specifics of her frustration remain unclear, but her visible anger has sparked concern among her fans.

The video, shared by Mr. Hamxay on Instagram, elicited a range of reactions. One user commented, 'Bhabhiji aggressive ho rahi hai,' while another noted, 'Bhabhiji gusse mein lag rahi hai.' However, a supporter of Anushka defended her by stating, 'Humans can be happy and aggressive both… we all do so what’s the big deal here!'

Despite the incident, Anushka was seen posing for a group picture with Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh and Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree after India’s victory over Pakistan on June 9. In a photo shared by Dhanashree on Instagram, Anushka is seen smiling brightly with her companions in the stands.

Throughout the match, Anushka experienced a range of emotions. She appeared disappointed when Virat Kohli was dismissed early, scoring only four runs. Nevertheless, she was later seen celebrating India’s triumph over Pakistan. Various videos and photos capturing her celebration have gone viral.

In terms of her professional life, Anushka Sharma is set to star in 'Chakda Xpress,' a biopic about cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This film marks Anushka’s return to the big screen after a six-year hiatus, her last appearance being in 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. 'Chakda Xpress' will be released on Netflix.

