    Karan Johar moves court against 'Shaadi Ke director Karan aur Johar' makers for unlawfully using his name

    Karan Johar has filed a plea with the Bombay High Court against the makers of the upcoming film 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar,' alleging unauthorized use of his name in the title

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    Karan Johar has approached the Bombay High Court, alleging the makers of the upcoming Hindi film 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar' have unlawfully used his name in the title. Johar's legal plea seeks a permanent injunction and a restraining order against the movie’s producers, IndiaPride Advisory, Sanjay Singh, and writer-director Bablu Singh, from continuing to use his name in the film's title.

    The suit was presented before a single bench of Justice R I Chagla on Wednesday, with the court scheduling the hearing for Thursday. The film is set to release on June 14 (Friday).

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Johar emphasized that he has no connection with the film or its creators. He argued that the unauthorized use of his name in the movie's title constitutes a violation of his personality rights and right to privacy. Johar asserted that the title directly references him, thereby exploiting his established brand name and goodwill without his consent.

    He further contended that the film's makers are capitalizing on his reputation, leading to potential irreparable harm to his image. Johar underscored the significance of his brand name in the industry and how its unauthorized use could damage his professional standing.

    In his suit, Johar stressed the importance of protecting his name from misuse, especially in a manner that could mislead the public into believing he is associated with the project. The court's decision on this matter could set a significant precedent regarding the use of celebrity names and their legal rights over personal branding.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 8:42 AM IST
