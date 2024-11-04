Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's perfect image crumbles as stepdaughter drops bombshell

Recently, a claim from Esha Verma, who identifies as Rupali's stepdaughter, has surfaced, bringing forth serious allegations about her relationship with her husband, Ashwin Verma

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's perfect image crumbles as stepdaughter drops bombshell ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 12:29 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

Rupali Ganguly has emerged as one of the most prominent television celebrities, especially known for her role in Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa. While the actress is enjoying significant success in her career, she has also been at the center of various controversies regarding her interactions with co-stars on the set of the show.

The latest controversy does not involve a co-star but instead comes from a user on X (formerly Twitter), who claims to be Rupali's stepdaughter. Esha Verma, who identifies as the daughter of Ashwin Verma, Rupali’s husband, shared a lengthy note criticizing Rupali for allegedly separating her from her father. In her note, Esha expressed her feelings of frustration, comparing Rupali's actions to those of Rhea Chakraborty concerning the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Esha, claiming to be 22 years old, described the situation as “pathetic” and questioned whether anyone knew the true story behind Rupali Ganguly. She alleged that Rupali had been involved with Ashwin K. Verma for twelve years, even while he was in his second marriage. Esha emphasized that Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriages and accused Rupali of being cruel-hearted, asserting that she has tried to keep her and her sister away from their father.

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's perfect image crumbles as stepdaughter drops bombshell ATG

ALSO READ: Dil-Luminati Tour in Jaipur: Diljit Dosanjh's fans watch concert from PG balcony-WATCH

Furthermore, Esha recounted that her father had lived in California and New Jersey for about 13 to 14 years before moving to Mumbai. She noted that Rupali and Ashwin have one son together, contrasting this with her claim that he has two daughters from prior marriages. Esha felt compelled to speak out because she believes Rupali portrays their marriage in the media as happy, while she views Rupali as controlling and psychologically manipulative toward Ashwin.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania ATG

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68 RBA

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68

Why Shah Rukh Khan Loves 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' despite its awkward plot twist; Read on ATG

Why Shah Rukh Khan Loves 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' despite its awkward plot twist; Read on

Kantara Chapter 1: International action choreographer Todor Lazarov joins Rishab Shetty's film RBA

Kantara: Chapter 1: International action choreographer Todor Lazarov joins Rishab Shetty's film

Dil-Luminati Tour in Jaipur: Diljit Dosanjh's fans watch concert from PG balcony-WATCH RBA

Dil-Luminati Tour in Jaipur: Diljit Dosanjh's fans watch concert from PG balcony-WATCH

Recent Stories

Amaran to Maharaja: 8 Tamil movies that crossed Rs 100 crores gcw

Amaran to Maharaja: 8 Tamil movies that crossed Rs 100 crores

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania ATG

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania

football Arsenal sporting director Edu to 'leave' club: A major setback for Mikel Arteta and Gunners' ambitions snt

Arsenal sporting director Edu to 'leave' club: A major setback for Mikel Arteta and Gunners' ambitions?

30 year old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru vkp

30-year-old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68 RBA

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon