Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's perfect image crumbles as stepdaughter drops bombshell

Rupali Ganguly has emerged as one of the most prominent television celebrities, especially known for her role in Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa. While the actress is enjoying significant success in her career, she has also been at the center of various controversies regarding her interactions with co-stars on the set of the show.

The latest controversy does not involve a co-star but instead comes from a user on X (formerly Twitter), who claims to be Rupali's stepdaughter. Esha Verma, who identifies as the daughter of Ashwin Verma, Rupali’s husband, shared a lengthy note criticizing Rupali for allegedly separating her from her father. In her note, Esha expressed her feelings of frustration, comparing Rupali's actions to those of Rhea Chakraborty concerning the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Esha, claiming to be 22 years old, described the situation as “pathetic” and questioned whether anyone knew the true story behind Rupali Ganguly. She alleged that Rupali had been involved with Ashwin K. Verma for twelve years, even while he was in his second marriage. Esha emphasized that Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriages and accused Rupali of being cruel-hearted, asserting that she has tried to keep her and her sister away from their father.

Furthermore, Esha recounted that her father had lived in California and New Jersey for about 13 to 14 years before moving to Mumbai. She noted that Rupali and Ashwin have one son together, contrasting this with her claim that he has two daughters from prior marriages. Esha felt compelled to speak out because she believes Rupali portrays their marriage in the media as happy, while she views Rupali as controlling and psychologically manipulative toward Ashwin.

