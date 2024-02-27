Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anupam Roy to marry singer Prashmita Paul on March 2; he was previously married to Piya Chakraborty

    Bengali musician Anupam Roy will marry singer Prashmita Paul on March 2 in Kolkata. The pair, who have known each other for many years, will marry legally in front of their family and close friends.

    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

    Anupam Roy, a Bengali singer and songwriter, will marry Prashmita Paul on March 2 in Kolkata. The pair will conduct a legal wedding before their relatives and closest friends. They've known each other for a long time but only started dating a year ago. Anupam was formerly married to Piya Chakraborty, who is currently the wife of actor Parambrata Chatterjee.

    Anupam and Prashmita are both musicians who have worked together professionally for a long period. They initially met in a studio. Prashmita informed Sangbad Pratidin that Anupam's fame does not affect their relationship. The singer described him as a 'good-hearted person' and stated that no official proposal had been made. They knew they liked one other, and neither of their families objected to their marriage. She said that the families had decided on the wedding date independently.

    Anupam Roy and Piya married in 2015. They separated ways in 2021. After their divorce, Anupam told Etimes that he takes relationships extremely seriously. He stated, "When it comes to relationships, I am a very serious person." I am entertaining otherwise. I make jokes with Upalda (Sengupta). I play foolish charades with Joyda. But deep down, I'm really serious. I am a family person; I do the grocery, plan the dinner, arrange the house, and wash the dishes. I decorate my home and Christmas tree. That is how I am. If I do date, I will think long-term. I'm not seeking for a fling or a casual affair. In fact, a recovery might dilute my perception of emotional commitment. I'm more or less open to meaningful partnerships.

    Anupam is renowned for his abilities as a vocalist, songwriter, and lyricist. He has created and sung many songs in several genres, demonstrating his creativity and talent. Some of his most famous pieces are 'Amake Amar Moto Thakte Dao', 'Beche Thakar Gaan', 'Ekhon Onek Raat', and 'Jouney Song' from 'Piku', among others.

