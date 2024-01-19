Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Annapoorni controversy: Nayanthara issues apology statement, 'never intended to hurt sentiments, Jai Shri Ram'

     Nayanthara's movie 'Annapoorni' was removed form Netflix after an FIR had been filed against it for hurting Hindu sentiments.

    Annapoorni controversy: Nayanthara issues apology statement, 'never intended to hurt sentiments, Jai Shri Ram' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

    A few days after it was claimed the movie 'Annapoorni' offended Hindu sentiments, the lead actress of the film Nayanthara apologized. The 'Jawan' actress responded to the uproar that erupted after the movie's Netflix premiere with a statement posted on her Instagram account late on Thursday night. Nayanthara declared that neither she nor her group intended to offend anyone. Her remarks follow reports that the movie was taken down from Netflix and that an FIR had been filed against it.

    The post

    'Annapoorni' controversy

    As Annapoorni, Nayanthara portrayed the title character which is about a woman who wants to become a famous chef in India but comes from a traditional Brahmin household. She must overcome a few obstacles, though. Among them is her traditional family's beliefs. There are other scenes throughout the film that depict her struggle. She was pushed to consume meat by a classmate, who was one of them. The classmate tries to talk her into eating by bringing up Lord Ram and saying that he ate meat too and it's not bad.

    Also read: Arbaaz Khan hosts party for wife Sshura Khan's 31st birthday: Salman Khan, lulia Vantur and others attend

    The FIR

    Ramesh Solanki, a former Shiv Sena leader, has lodged a police complaint against the movie, claiming it has offended "sentiments of the Hindu community." Solanki said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the movie was accused of being "anti-Hindu." Eventually, the movie was taken down from Netflix.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Kailash Kher dedicates song 'Ram Ka Dham' ahead of Ram Temple inauguration RBA

    Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Kailash Kher dedicates song 'Ram Ka Dham' ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

    BAFTA Film Awards: 'Oppenheimer' gets nominated 13 times, 'Barbie' five times; full list here RKK

    BAFTA Film Awards: 'Oppenheimer' gets nominated 13 times, 'Barbie' five times; full list here

    Bigg Boss 17: Anikta Lokhande calls Munawar Faruqui 'coward', regrets being friends with him RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Anikta Lokhande calls Munawar Faruqui 'coward', regrets being friends with him

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra indulge in ugly fight after latter calls her 'bar dancer' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra indulge in ugly fight after latter calls her 'bar dancer'

    Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to showcase 'unusual love story' RBA

    'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to showcase 'unusual love story'

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Kailash Kher dedicates song 'Ram Ka Dham' ahead of Ram Temple inauguration RBA

    Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Kailash Kher dedicates song 'Ram Ka Dham' ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

    Kerala: Health Minister to inaugurate biggest dialysis facility in the state at Ernakulam General Hospital today rkn

    Kerala: Health Minister to inaugurate biggest dialysis facility at Ernakulam General Hospital today

    Under construction school building collapses in Anekal: several workers injured

    BREAKING: Under construction school building collapses in Anekal: 2 workers dead, 20 injured

    Arbaaz Khan hosts party for wife Sshura Khan's 31st birthday: Salman Khan, lulia Vantur and others attend RKK

    Arbaaz Khan hosts party for wife Sshura Khan's 31st birthday: Salman Khan, lulia Vantur and others attend

    Andhra Pradesh prepares to unveil world's tallest Ambedkar statue today; check details AJR

    Andhra Pradesh prepares to unveil world's tallest Ambedkar statue today; check details

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon