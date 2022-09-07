Brahmastra will be hit or flop? Here’s what the box office prediction say

Ayan Mukerji’s highly anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’ is only a couple of days away from its theatrical release. After multiple delays, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer movie will finally be seeing the light of the day.

With only a couple of days left for the release, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have gone to all lengths to promote their film, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is one of the highly anticipated films of the year 2022. It faced severe delays due to multiple reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic which had further delayed the film’s release. And now, after all these years and months, the film will finally be seeing the light of the day as it hits the theatres on Friday, September 9.

Millions of tickets have already been sold out before the release of Brahmastra. It is being said that the film has earned a profit of about Rs 22 crores from advance booking. The collection that a film makes through pre-booking always gives an idea to the makers about whether the film will become a hit or not, even before its release.

The advance booking figures hold much importance for the makers, as it shows whether the audience has an interest in the film or not. However, in the last few months, most makers, especially big-budget films such as Shamshera, Samrta Prithviraj, Liger and many others, have been left disappointed as not much could have been derived through pre-booking collections.

With Brahmastra up for release, the makers already seem to be rejoicing a bit. After Bhool Bulaiyaa 2, it is Brahmastra which is seeing a craze with the advance booking. As per reports, Brahmastra has already made a profit of around Rs 22 crore through advance booking collections.

Not only in the Hindi version, but Brahmastra is also receiving a good response for its Telugu version as well. So far, nearly 2 lakh tickets have been sold across all languages and formats. Of these, the majority chunk belongs to the Hindi version.

Going by the box office prediction, Brahmastra is expected to become the biggest Hindi opener of the year 2022, so far. At present, it is Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which holds the record. Trade analysts are of the opinion that Brahmastra will be successful in ending Bollywood’s dry spell at the box office.

Meanwhile, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, also features actors Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film will also reportedly have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.