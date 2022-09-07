Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra will be hit or flop? Here’s what the box office prediction say

    Ayan Mukerji’s highly anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’ is only a couple of days away from its theatrical release. After multiple delays, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer movie will finally be seeing the light of the day.

    Brahmastra will be hit or flop Here is what the box office prediction say drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    With only a couple of days left for the release, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have gone to all lengths to promote their film, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is one of the highly anticipated films of the year 2022. It faced severe delays due to multiple reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic which had further delayed the film’s release. And now, after all these years and months, the film will finally be seeing the light of the day as it hits the theatres on Friday, September 9.

    Millions of tickets have already been sold out before the release of Brahmastra. It is being said that the film has earned a profit of about Rs 22 crores from advance booking. The collection that a film makes through pre-booking always gives an idea to the makers about whether the film will become a hit or not, even before its release.

    ALSO READ: ‘Beef’ over Brahmastra: Artists should not hurt sentiments, says MP HM Narottam Mishra

    The advance booking figures hold much importance for the makers, as it shows whether the audience has an interest in the film or not. However, in the last few months, most makers, especially big-budget films such as Shamshera, Samrta Prithviraj, Liger and many others, have been left disappointed as not much could have been derived through pre-booking collections.

    With Brahmastra up for release, the makers already seem to be rejoicing a bit. After Bhool Bulaiyaa 2, it is Brahmastra which is seeing a craze with the advance booking. As per reports, Brahmastra has already made a profit of around Rs 22 crore through advance booking collections.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Not only in the Hindi version, but Brahmastra is also receiving a good response for its Telugu version as well. So far, nearly 2 lakh tickets have been sold across all languages and formats. Of these, the majority chunk belongs to the Hindi version.

    ALSO READ: Brahmastra advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

    Going by the box office prediction, Brahmastra is expected to become the biggest Hindi opener of the year 2022, so far. At present, it is Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which holds the record. Trade analysts are of the opinion that Brahmastra will be successful in ending Bollywood’s dry spell at the box office.

    Meanwhile, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, also features actors Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film will also reportedly have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 4:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Puri Jagannadh to vacate Mumbai flat post Vijay Deverakonda's Liger loss; read report RBA

    Puri Jagannadh to vacate Mumbai flat post Vijay Deverakonda's Liger loss; read report

    Beef over Brahmastra Artists should not hurt sentiments, says MP HM Narottam Mishra drb

    ‘Beef’ over Brahmastra: Artists should not hurt sentiments, says MP HM Narottam Mishra

    Onam 2022: Pokkiri Raja, One, Malayankunju, Palthu Janwar and more to watch on Netflix Amazon Prime, Hotstar RBA

    Onam 2022: Pokkiri Raja, One, Malayankunju, Palthu Janwar and more to watch on Netflix Amazon Prime, Hotstar

    Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun: I am living my dream RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun: “I am living my dream"

    Ponniyin Selvan 1: Will Aishwarya Rai, Vikram's film make an impact on the silver-screen? Watch its trailer NOW RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan 1: Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram's film has many 'Game of Thrones' moments; watch it NOW

    Recent Stories

    football champions league Thomas Tuchel sacked: Chelsea fans stunned; Aubameyang's 59-minute partnership mocked snt

    Thomas Tuchel sacked: Chelsea fans stunned; Aubameyang's 59-minute partnership mocked

    Bhagwant Mann sitting on empty coffers? BJP blames freebies for August salary delay for govt staff

    Bhagwant Mann sitting on empty coffers? BJP blames freebies for August salary delay for govt staff

    Bharat Jodo is for 'Satya'; unlike BJP's Rath Yatra, which was for 'Satta': Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar - adt

    Bharat Jodo is for 'Satya'; unlike BJP's Rath Yatra, which was for 'Satta': Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar

    HOT pictures, videos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her SEXY bum and bleached eyebrows for magazine cover shoot RBA

    HOT pictures, videos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her SEXY back and bleached eyebrows for magazine cover shoot

    football champions league Thomas Tuchel sacked after Dinamo Zagreb defeat Who will take over as Chelsea's new manager snt

    Thomas Tuchel sacked: Who will take over as Chelsea manager? A look at top 4 contenders

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon