    'Animal': Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali is a driving force; critics call her performance outstanding

    'Animal' wows audiences with Rashmika Mandanna's powerful portrayal of Geetanjali, challenging stereotypes. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor and standout scenes, especially a bold confrontation, earn acclaim

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

    "Animal," which premiered in theaters today, has not only received acclaim for its gripping storyline but has also introduced audiences to a dynamic onscreen duo in Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor. Critics and viewers alike have showered praise on Rashmika Mandanna's portrayal of Geetanjali in 'Animal,' highlighting her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor as a standout element. The duo's performances, ranging from tender moments to intense confrontations, have struck a perfect balance, leaving audiences eager for more.

    One particularly noteworthy scene that has become the talk of the town is the intense confrontation between Rashmika's Geetanjali and Ranbir's character. In a bold move, Geetanjali stands up for herself, delivering a memorable slap to Ranbir Kapoor’s character. Despite the power dynamics within the story, Rashmika's depiction of strength and courage shines through, making the scene a pivotal moment in the film. Rashmika's portrayal of Geetanjali transcends the boundaries of a conventional supporting role, positioning her as an antidote to Ranbir's enigmatic character and bringing a unique blend of intimacy and strength to her role.

    Both media houses and critics have lauded Rashmika Mandanna for her exceptional performance in 'Animal.' Described as "excellent" in her role as Geetanjali, Rashmika seamlessly embodies the character from the very beginning. Her transformation from a timid young girl to a resilient mother has been hailed as a testament to her acting prowess.

    ALSO READ: Animal box office report: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 1; read details

    What sets Rashmika's Geetanjali apart is her refusal to conform to the stereotype of a submissive housewife at the mercy of an alpha male. Instead, she emerges as a strong-willed woman capable of taming the impulses of her formidable counterpart. Geetanjali becomes a symbol of empowerment, injecting vitality into their lives and challenging traditional gender roles. The audible reactions in theaters, with some viewers cheering for the well-deserved response, underscore the impact of Rashmika's performance.

    Also Read: Animal FIRST review: Ranbir Kapoor dominates in Sandeep Vanga universe

    As 'Animal' continues to make waves at the box office, Rashmika Mandanna stands out as a revelation onscreen. Her ability to bring Geetanjali to life, coupled with the undeniable chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor, solidifies her position as a formidable force in the film industry.

