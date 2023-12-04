'Animal' weekend box office report: Ranbir Kapoor's action movie crosses Rs 200 crore mark; read details

'Animal' box office report day 3: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' box office collection is impressive. The film grossed more than Rs 200 crore in its first weekend. 'Animal' had a worldwide theatrical release on December 1, 2023.

'Animal,' starring Ranbir Kapoor, is causing quite a stir at the box office. The film crossed the Rs 200-crore milestone in India during its first weekend in cinemas. 'Animal' is also Ranbir Kapoor's best first film. It gained a total of Rs 202.57 crore on November 3. 'Animal' digs at the complex dynamics of a businessman named Balbir Singh and his son, Rannvijay Singh. When tragedy hits Balbir, Ranvijay swears revenge on his enemy, Abrar Haque. He is adamant about protecting his family, which sparks a brutal gang fight.

'Animal' was one of 2023's most anticipated films. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was released on December 1 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Despite a big box office clash with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur,' 'Animal' continues to do well.

#Animal Sun / Day 3 at national chains…

⭐️ #PVRInox: ₹ 23 cr

⭐️ #Cinepolis: ₹ 6 cr

⭐️ Total: ₹ 29 cr



Fri: ₹ 24.60 cr

Sat: ₹ 27.55 cr pic.twitter.com/OZ5HS8RWhx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2023

According to early estimates, the film grossed Rs 72.50 crore on its third day in India. As a result, the total collection of 'Animal' is now Rs 202.57 crore. Meanwhile, 'Animal' had an overall Hindi occupancy of 79.05% on Sunday, December 3. The Hindi screenings alone contributed Rs 64.80 crore.

‘ANIMAL’ IS A BOXOFFICE MONSTER…#Animal goes WILD on Day 2 [Sat]… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is OUTSTANDING, takes the 2-day total to over ₹ 💯 cr… Day 3 [Sun] biz will place it amongst the biggest *opening weekend* scorers of all time… Fri 54.75 cr,… pic.twitter.com/xtUzgzSjMn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2023

Animal was released in theatres throughout the world on December 1, 2023. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directs the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the prominent role. Rannvijay, played by Ranbir Kapoor, is depicted as vicious and ambitious, prepared to go to any extent to attain his aims. The plot revolves around the difficult relationship between a father and his kid. When Ranvijay hears about an assassination attempt on his father, Balbir Singh, he vows vengeance. Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol play important roles in the film.

About Animal:

'Animal' is produced by T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga. JAM8, Vishal Mishra, Jaani, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Ashim Kemson, and Harshwardhan Rameshwar wrote the music for the film, which was directed by Amit Roy and edited by Sundeep Reddy Vanga. It lasts 201 minutes (3 hours and 21 minutes).