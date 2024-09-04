Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Flood: Chiranjeevi donates Rs. 50 lakh each to CM Relief Fund

Chiranjeevi, one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, has recently made headlines for his generous contribution to flood relief efforts. On September 4, he announced a substantial donation of Rs 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Chiranjeevi, the renowned actor, has generously contributed Rs 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister Relief Funds for the flood-stricken states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The actor announced this significant donation through a social media update on September 4.

In his post, Chiranjeevi revealed his total donation of one crore rupees, with Rs 50 lakhs designated for each state's relief efforts. He expressed his heartfelt wish for an end to the challenging situation and hoped for the safety of everyone affected.

The actor also shared his deep sadness over the devastating impact of the floods in these regions, noting his profound grief over the loss of lives. This act of kindness from Chiranjeevi has garnered widespread admiration and underscores his enduring bond with his Telugu-speaking audience, who have long shown him great affection and respect.

Other prominent figures in the film industry, such as Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and Vishwak Sen, have also contributed to the relief funds for the affected states. Both Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR matched Chiranjeevi's donation of Rs 50 lakhs each.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is set to appear in the much-anticipated film Vishwambhara, slated for release on January 10, 2025. The film boasts a notable cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The musical score for the film is being composed by the celebrated M. M. Keeravani. Produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Vikram Reddy under UV Creations, and directed by Maliidi Vassish, Vishwambhara also marks Trisha Krishnan's return to Tollywood after an eight-year break.

