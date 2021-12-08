  • Facebook
    Ananya Panday looks like a bomb in latest photo

    Ananya Panday is one of the most gorgeous and talented young actresses of the Hindi film industry. Her latest Instagram post shows that she is a stunner and how? Check out her latest picture right here.

    Ananya Panday looks like a bomb in latest photo
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 11:56 PM IST
    Ananya Panday is one of the most gorgeous and talented stars, and the proof of the same is the movies that she has done. She never disappoints her fans with her acting skills and sartorial picks. From the airport to the gym, the diva makes heads turn at all events. 

    She knows to mesmerise all with her fashion choices. Her fashion style and statement is really very impressive and always on point. She lately raised the hotness bar by slaying in a red hot attire. She put up nude makeup and added a bun to complete her look. She teamed up her attire with heels and her sass and poise was hottest.

    She captioned the post as, "The cherry on the cake". Ananya is known for her trendy outfits. She is someone who manages to look beautiful in everything that she wears. Her photos are always shared by her aunty Deanne Panday and dad Chunky, which surely proves that she is the princess of the family. Ananya also has a younger sister named Rysa, while Chunky's brother Chikki and wife Deanne have two kids named Alanna and Ahaan Panday. To talk further about the actress, she rose to fame because of her Bollywood debut film titled  Student Of The Year 2, opposite Tiger Shroff. The film was directed by Punit Malhotra and also had the lead cast of Tara Sutaria. Also read: More trouble for Ananya Panday? NCB to grill actress again over suspicious financial transactions

     

    The actress started creating headlines even before she had entered the Hindi cinema and obviously for being Chunky Panday's daughter. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Liger opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. That sounds exciting. She will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan opposite Farhan Akhtar and in Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled film starring Deepika Padukone. Isn't the diva really a stunner? Let us know about the same. Also read: Ananya Panday summoned again by NCB: Did Sameer Wankhede scold Ananya during interrogation? Read this

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 11:56 PM IST
