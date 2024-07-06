Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet: Justin Bieber enthralls with power-packed performance (WATCH)

    Justin Bieber sang popular songs including 'Baby', 'Never Let You Go', 'Love Yourself', 'Peaches', 'Boyfriend', 'Sorry', and 'Where Are You Now'. 

    Rishika Khanna
    India is all set to witness a big fat Indian wedding and Hollywood singer Justin Bieber was also part of it. He made a triumphant return to India on Friday night, performing at the wedding sangeet ceremony for Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani in Mumbai. Anant will marry his fiancee Radhika Merchant next week. Justin, who made a victorious comeback to the stage in an intimate Toronto concert at Drake's Club earlier this year, shattered the internet once more with his power-packed performance at the Ambanis' event. He sang popular songs including 'Baby', 'Never Let You Go', 'Love Yourself', 'Peaches', 'Boyfriend', 'Sorry', and 'Where Are You Now'. 

    Bieber hasn't performed in public in nearly a year, except for a few small shows, since canceling his Justice World Tour due to health issues with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological illness that can induce facial paralysis. So this comes as a major surprise to Bieber fans, who had been anticipating for him to take the stage.

    Attendees for Anant and Radhika's sangeet

    Meanwhile, Anant and Radhika's sangeet was attended by celebrities like Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor.

