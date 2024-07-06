Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant sangeet: Ambani family dances to 'Deewangi Deewangi', watch video

    Mukesh and Nita Ambani danced to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from 'Om Shanti Om' with their family on Friday evening.

    First Published Jul 6, 2024, 9:21 AM IST

    Are you ready for a big fat Indian wedding? Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and his wife Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's sangeet ceremony took place last night in Mumbai. On the occasion, Mukesh and Nita danced to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from 'Om Shanti Om' with their family on Friday evening.

    Nita Ambani also showed off her Bharatnatyam moves throughout the performance, eliciting the loudest shouts as she danced her heart out with the Ambani family. She was stunning in a pink lehenga, while Mukesh Ambani looked dashing in a navy blue kurta pajama and matching jacket. Anant and Radhika looked perfect for each other as they danced to the renowned Bollywood song.

    Also read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant sangeet: Justin Bieber gives power-packed performance as he sings his hit songs

    The dance video

    Attendees at the sangeet ceremony

    Anant and Radhika's sangeet was attended by celebrities such as Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. On Wednesday, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his girlfriend Radhika Merchant began their wedding festivities with a Mameru ceremony at the Ambanis' Antilia house in Mumbai.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2024, 9:21 AM IST
