    Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities: Rihanna thanks Ambani's for inviting her, congratulates new couple

    Rihanna expressed her gratitude to the Ambani family for inviting her to India while performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. 

    Rihanna made waves across the internet as videos of her performance surfaced from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. In the captured snippet, Rihanna not only expressed her gratitude to the hosts but also extended warm wishes to the soon-to-be-wed couple, Anant and Radhika. Her words resonated with the crowd as she blessed their union and wished them a prosperous journey ahead.

    Rihanna's performance

    The ambiance of Jamnagar further enhances the festivities, providing a lush backdrop for the revelry. with Rihanna's performance setting the tone, Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash is undoubtedly a memorable affair, uniting music, glamour, and heartfelt blessings. The Barbadian artist was spotted singing some of her biggest songs, such as 'Pour it Up', 'Rude Boy', 'Diamonds', 'Wild Things', and so on.

    Celebs at the cocktail night

    The event saw a star-studded guest list, with Bollywood luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Deepika Padukone gracing the occasion. From the younger generation, names like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday added to the glamor of the affair.

