Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Haldi ceremony: A look into the GRAND celebration, watch video

Photos and videos of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony have gone viral on social media. Many Bollywood celebrities were spotted attending the event and the guests are seen thoroughly enjoying the celebration. Everyone is smeared in Haldi and dancing to the beats of the dhol and were dressed in floral outfits.

The video

In the video, the men were dressed in cream sherwani playing dhol while the ladies were in yellow kurtas. All of the faces are covered in haldi and Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Orry, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Udit Narayan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Manushi Chhillar were among those pictured arriving at the ceremony held at the Ambani mansion.

Also read: 'Drama Kar Rahi Hai' Kamal Rashid Khan terms Hina Khan's breast cancer as publicity stunt, watch video

The pre-wedding festivities

On Wednesday, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani held the Mameru ceremony at their Mumbai mansion, Antilia, to begin the wedding festivities of their son Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant. The couple's lavish wedding will be held on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The first event is the Shubh Vivah, or wedding function, which follows Indian customary clothing codes. On July 13, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony will take place, with an Indian formal dress code. The festivities will culminate on July 14 with the Mangal Utsav, or wedding banquet, where the dress code is Indian elegance.

Latest Videos