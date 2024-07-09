Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Drama Kar Rahi Hai' Kamal Rashid Khan terms Hina Khan's breast cancer as publicity stunt, watch video

    Kamal Rashid Khan, aka KRK, took a nasty dig at TV star Hina Khan over her new hairstyle amid her breast cancer treatment. He called out the actress for her short haircut.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

    KRK Reacts To Hina Khan's New Hairstyle During Cancer Treatment: Hina Khan, a famous actress who rose to prominence with 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actress, presently receiving cancer treatment, frequently posts photos and videos of her experience with uplifting messages. 

    A few days ago, the YRKKH actress posted a video of her mother sobbing as she chopped her hair short during her cancer treatment. Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, recently commented negatively on Hina's video.

    Hina Khan took to Instagram earlier this month to share a video of herself cutting her hair after undergoing chemotherapy. Hina's mother is seen in tears in the video as the YRKKH star cuts her hair short. She also included a lengthy heartfelt message beside the video.

    On Tuesday (July 9), KRK mocked Hina Khan's new haircut when she was undergoing breast cancer treatment. He criticised the actress for her short hairstyle. 

    In the video, KRK was heard saying, "Hina Khan ko breast cancer ho gaya hai aur isi liye usne apni baal kaate hai lekin akdum style mei baal kaate hai. Lekin jab kisiko cancer hota hai tab woh aise baal nahi kaatte." He also stated that Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre shaved throughout their cancer treatment. 

    "Mujhe aisa lagta hai inhe cancer waghera nahi huya hai. Yeh drama kar rahi hai. Sirf aur sirf news mei rehne ke liye yeh publicity stunt hai," he added. Hina Khan recently published photos showing off her cancer treatment scars. 

