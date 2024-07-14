Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Groom gifts Rs. 2 crore watch to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others

    Anant Ambani wowed his groomsmen with an extraordinary gift: each received an Audemars Piguet watch worth ₹2 crore. Staying true to the Ambani tradition of grandeur

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    Anant Ambani left his groomsmen awestruck with an extraordinary gift: each received a watch worth an astounding ₹2 crore! Continuing the Ambani tradition of lavish surprises, these luxurious Audemars Piguet timepieces have captured online attention. Guests have shared videos of the extravagant hampers featuring these elegant watches, highlighting the grandeur of the gesture. This remarkable gift underscores the opulence of the Ambani wedding, reflecting the meticulous detail and extravagance that mark their celebrations.

    Anant Ambani Gifts Watches

    The watches gifted by Anant Ambani are a testament to luxury and craftsmanship. Each timepiece boasts a 41 mm 18K pink gold case, a thickness of 9.5 mm, and a sapphire crystal back, complemented by a screw-locked crown. The dial is pink gold-toned with a Grande Tapisserie pattern, adorned with blue counters, pink gold hour markers, and Royal Oak hands with luminescent coating. The inner bezel is also pink gold-toned, and the Manufacture Calibre 5134 self-winding movement features a perpetual calendar with week indication, day, date, astronomical moon, month, leap year, and hours and minutes. The watch offers a 40-hour power reserve and comes with an 18K pink gold bracelet, an AP folding buckle, and an additional blue alligator strap. It is water-resistant up to 20 meters, adding a practical aspect to its luxurious design.

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding Celebration

    The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12 was a star-studded event, graced by the presence of Bollywood's finest. The guest list included prominent figures such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas. One of the evening's highlights was the dynamic dance performances by Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. Adding an element of surprise, Superstar Rajinikanth joined Ranveer on the dance floor for an electrifying performance of 'Galla Goodiyan' from Dil Dhadakne Do. The festivities also saw former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoying the celebrations with spirited dance moves.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
