Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share picture with MS Dhoni [PHOTOS]

Tamil movie superstar Nayanthara and her filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan delighted their fans by sharing a heartwarming photo from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, featuring cricket legend MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. The picture, which exudes joy and camaraderie, quickly went viral, amassing over five lakh likes on social media.

In the photo, MS Dhoni, Nayanthara, and Vignesh Shivan are seen beaming with smiles, while Sakshi Dhoni strikes a playful pose with crossed hands showing a victory sign, adding a fun element to the frame. Sakshi looked stunning in a green-coloured embellished suit, while the others were dressed in shades of gold, radiating elegance and grace.

MS Dhoni, who captains the Chennai Super Kings IPL team, holds a special place in the hearts of South Indian fans, further strengthening his connection with Nayanthara and Vignesh.

Nayanthara's recent appearance in the blockbuster film 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan was widely appreciated. Her performance was particularly noted for her on-screen chemistry with SRK, especially in the song 'Chaleya.'

Several Bollywood and international stars graced Anant and Radhika’s wedding, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, to name a few.

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant and Radhika kicked off in Jamnagar back in March, spanning three days of celebrations and hospitality. The event was graced by notable personalities like Diljit Dosanjh and Arijit Singh, with a show-stopping performance by pop icon Rihanna that captivated all attendees.

