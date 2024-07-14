Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share picture with MS Dhoni [PHOTOS]

    Tamil movie superstar Nayanthara and her filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming photo from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The picture, featuring cricket legend MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, quickly went viral

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share picture with MS Dhoni [PHOTOS] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    Tamil movie superstar Nayanthara and her filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan delighted their fans by sharing a heartwarming photo from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, featuring cricket legend MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. The picture, which exudes joy and camaraderie, quickly went viral, amassing over five lakh likes on social media.

    In the photo, MS Dhoni, Nayanthara, and Vignesh Shivan are seen beaming with smiles, while Sakshi Dhoni strikes a playful pose with crossed hands showing a victory sign, adding a fun element to the frame. Sakshi looked stunning in a green-coloured embellished suit, while the others were dressed in shades of gold, radiating elegance and grace.

    MS Dhoni, who captains the Chennai Super Kings IPL team, holds a special place in the hearts of South Indian fans, further strengthening his connection with Nayanthara and Vignesh.

    Nayanthara's recent appearance in the blockbuster film 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan was widely appreciated. Her performance was particularly noted for her on-screen chemistry with SRK, especially in the song 'Chaleya.'

    Several Bollywood and international stars graced Anant and Radhika’s wedding, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, to name a few.

    ALSO READ: WATCH - Ranbir Kapoor's EPIC reaction goes VIRAL as guest hands over business card at Anant Ambani's wedding

    The pre-wedding festivities for Anant and Radhika kicked off in Jamnagar back in March, spanning three days of celebrations and hospitality. The event was graced by notable personalities like Diljit Dosanjh and Arijit Singh, with a show-stopping performance by pop icon Rihanna that captivated all attendees.

    ALSO READ: Isha Ambani looks ELEGANT as she wears rangkat ghagra for brother Anant Ambani's baraat

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I would love to apologize if...', Emraam Hashmi REGRETS calling Aishwarya Rai 'plastic'; Read more ATG

    'I would love to apologize if...', Emraam Hashmi REGRETS calling Aishwarya Rai 'plastic'; Read more

    WATCH - Ranbir Kapoor's EPIC reaction goes VIRAL as guest hands over business card at Anant Ambani wedding ATG

    WATCH - Ranbir Kapoor's EPIC reaction goes VIRAL as guest hands over business card at Anant Ambani's wedding

    Isha Ambani looks ELEGANT as she wears rangkat ghagra for brother Anant Ambani's baraat RKK

    Isha Ambani looks ELEGANT as she wears rangkat ghagra for brother Anant Ambani's baraat

    Nita Ambani's heartwarming SURPRISE, mehndi features names of all Ambani family members RKK

    Nita Ambani's heartwarming SURPRISE, mehndi features names of all Ambani family members

    WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant exchange wedding vows, promise to build home of dreams RKK

    WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant exchange wedding vows, promise to build home of dreams

    Recent Stories

    Deeply concerned by attack on my friend': PM Modi condemns Trump rally shooting gcw

    'Deeply concerned by attack on my friend': PM Modi condemns Trump rally shooting

    Bengaluru metro expansion Feasibility report for Tumakuru extension expected in six months vkp

    Bengaluru metro expansion: Feasibility report for Tumakuru extension expected in 6 months

    Karnataka rains Hill collapse threatens road closure at Agumbe ghat in Shivamogga traffic diverted vkp

    Karnataka rains: Hill collapse threatens road closure at Agumbe ghat in Shivamogga, traffic diverted

    Karnataka IMD issues red alert to Malnad region Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for two days vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues red alert to Malnad region, Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for 2 days

    Karnataka Drunk tourists fight, create ruckus infront of police at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru vkp

    Karnataka: Drunk tourists fight, create ruckus infront of police at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon