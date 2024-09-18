Amitabh Bachchan shares video about daughters says 'Beti bann ke aana', netizens raise ques on Aishwarya Rai

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan posted a video about daughters which is an advertisement that depicts a pregnant mother hoping for a girl kid. But when Amitabh Bachchan released the video, netizens had a strong reaction and raised questioned on bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 12:28 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and he posts a lot of intriguing content on his Twitter and Instagram pages. Big B uses the internet to stay in touch with his admirers, sharing unseen photos, blogs, and other content. Recently, the iconic actor posted a video about daughters which is an advertisement that depicts a pregnant mother hoping for a girl kid. The film discusses the importance and worth of a daughter in a patriarchal society. But when Amitabh Bachchan released the video, netizens had a strong reaction. 

    Amitabh Bachchan captioned the video, "Beti bann ke aana." 

    Netizens reaction

    Many people complimented him for posting the video. But many people are questioning him about his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Bachchan family and their relationship with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have recently been the subject of much speculation. It is speculated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are having marital problems. The Bachchan family is also being targeted. 

    Amitabh Bachchan's professional front

    On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is presently seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. He frequently makes news by sharing unusual experiences and interactions with the quiz show's competitors. He has Kalki 2898 AD in his kitty. He plays the part of Ashwathama in the movie. The first segment of the film, which also starred Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, was a huge success. Fans are now looking forward to the film's second portion, which is based on mythology.

