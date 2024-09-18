Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Were celebs paid to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika's wedding? Ananya Panday REVEALS!

    Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant and the Ambanis threw two huge pre-wedding parties for the newlyweds, inviting people of all races to the major affair: politicians, actors, merchants, and many more.

    article_image1
    Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, the love of his life, in a lavish wedding ceremony in July 2024. The Ambanis threw two huge pre-wedding parties for the newlyweds, inviting people of all races to the major affair: politicians, actors, merchants, and many more. While practically everyone in Bollywood attended the wedding, rumors circulated that the Ambanis paid them to attend. Ananya Panday has responded to this.

    article_image2

    Ananya Panday was asked about dancing throughout the festivities, to which she said that everyone enjoyed celebrating love; the occasion was her friend's wedding. When asked about the Ambanis' payments to celebrities, Ananya added: "These are my friends. I don't understand why people think this way. Obviously, I will dance my heart out at my friends' wedding. I enjoy celebrating love."

    article_image3

    Ananya noted that a lot was going on during the wedding celebrations, but Anant and Radhika were always very attentive to each other. The couple looked at each other with such affection that it felt heavenly. Ananya stated that she, too, desires a love like that in her life. "One major takeaway from the wedding was that even though so much was going on, Anant and Radhika's eyes were filled with pure love. It seemed like violins were playing behind them. That's something I want in life: no matter how much mayhem is going on, you and that other have that connection," the 25-year-old said.

    article_image4

    Ananya Panday was in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. The couple was frequently spotted together during holidays and functions. Previously, the Bombay Times reported that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday split up in March 2024. A source close to the ex-couple revealed that they had ended their relationship and are attempting to move on while staying friendly with one another. Following the breakup, Ananya's name was linked with Hardik Pandya and Walker Blanco.

