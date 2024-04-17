Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post on X (Twitter), says it 'Switched Off...', also shares his views on AI

"Social media switched off news!!” Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, leaving fans wondering what prompted this thought. Meanwhile, Big B also shared a post on his blog on AI.

Amitabh Bachchan made a strange message on X late Tuesday night, confusing followers. The celebrity turned to the site, once known as Twitter, to write a post about social media. The actor has recently discussed technical changes that have influenced how we use social media, particularly his thoughts on artificial intelligence. In response to these statements, he took to X, writing that social media has'switched off' news.

“T 4982 – Social media switched off news!!” he wrote, leaving social media users and fans thinking what prompted this thought. Meanwhile, Amitabh also shared a post on his blog on AI.

T 4982 -

Social media switched off news !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 16, 2024

He wrote, “… and the World of AI stumbles along a path still fresh and unknown, indicative of what may lie ahead, and its eventualities .. as did someone on the Instagram .. I did not check again but hope it is working and functional .. let me go there .. just a moment .. Yaa it wrks .. but no numbers to it attached .. gives an indication .. err , you are passe .. Ok fine.”

These postings come only hours after Amitabh released a video improved using AI. The AI-generated video featured Amitabh Bachchan dancing to The Wellerman. Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote, “The wonders of AI .. how my still picture gets animated .. I did nothing .. someone did an AI imaging and this is the result .. WHERE TO NEXT.”

On the professional front, Big B made his final on-screen appearance in Vikas Bahl's Ganapath. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon played the film's major parts. Next, he is preparing for the premiere of his highly awaited sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

The film's release date has been pushed back another further. According to reports, the film was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on June 20, but the film's release date has been pushed back a few months. Bachchan will also play a crucial part in Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84 and work with megastar Rajinikanth in the Tamil film Vettaiyan.

