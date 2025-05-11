Amitabh Bachchan praised the Indian Army's courage following the Pahalgam terror attack, honoring Operation Sindoor while condemning the brutality and emphasizing national defense and resolve.

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has expressed profound admiration for the Indian Army's valour following the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the military's retaliatory Operation Sindoor.

Speaking publicly for the first time on the matter, Bachchan shared an emotionally charged message on social media just hours after India and Pakistan formally announced a ceasefire.

Bachchan had refrained from commenting immediately after the gruesome attack in Pahalgam, where terrorists targeted innocent tourists.

However, on Sunday morning, he posted a heartfelt tribute that not only condemned the brutality but also honoured the Indian forces for their decisive response.

In a heartfelt post on X, the legendary actor described the horrific scene in Pahalgam, writing, "While celebrating the holidays, that monster dragged the innocent couple outside, stripped the husband naked, and after fulfilling his duty, started shooting him," adding, "Even after the wife fell on her knees and cried and requested not to kill her husband, that cowardly monster shot her husband very ruthlessly, making the wife a widow."

In a moment of literary poignancy, Bachchan reflected on the emotional toll through a reference to a line from a poem by his late father, renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

"Hai Chita ki raakh kar me, maangti sindoor duniya," ("There are ashes of the funeral pyre, the world is asking for vermilion.")

He continued, invoking the name of the Indian army's recent operation, "De diya sindoor, ("I gave you the vermillion!") OPERATION SINDOOR!!!"

Bachchan concluded his message with an impassioned salute to the nation's defenders and the iconic lines of his poet father, "Jai Hind Jai Hind's Army too na thamen ga kabhee; too na mudega kabhee; too na jhukega kabhee, kar shapath , kar shapath, kar shapath. Agni Path! Agni Path! Agni Path! (You will never stop; you will never turn back; you will never bow down. Take an oath, take an oath, take an oath! Agni Path! Agni Path! Agni Path!!!)"

On Saturday, India officially accused Pakistan of violating a ceasefire agreement that had only been hours old.

At a special press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted, "There have been repeated violations of the understanding reached between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two countries. India takes very serious note of these violations."

The Indian Army has been instructed to respond decisively to any further cross-border aggression.

"Our forces are giving an appropriate and proportionate response. We call upon Pakistan to address these violations with utmost seriousness," Misri emphasised.

Operation Sindoor, which followed the brutal Pahalgam attack, targeted multiple terror infrastructure points across the border, aiming to dismantle those responsible for harbouring and supporting such acts of violence.